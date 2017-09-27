Delta enabling free in-flight iMessage, WhatsApp, and Facebook Messenger use starting Sunday

Good news for passengers flying Delta: the airline is enabling free in-flight iMessage use on most flights starting Sunday. That means you can use your iPhone, iPad, or Mac to send and receive those blue messages without paying up for data. Delta says the new complimentary in-flight messaging perk, which also includes WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger, is part of a “multi-billion dollar investment in the customer experience.”

Beginning Oct. 1, Delta Air Lines will become the first U.S. global carrier* to offer free mobile messaging, providing more customers access to free messaging than any other carrier. The airline will also have the most aircraft enabled with free messaging.

Using iMessage, which relies on network connectivity to work, previously required paying for Wi-Fi access during flights. Delta says the complimentary service will be available on all Gogo-equipped flights through airborne.gogoinflight.com, although it appears to be limited to just texting and not sending photos and videos: “Free mobile messaging will be for text use only and does not support the transfer of photo or video files.”

Delta is also in the process of upgrading its in-flight Wi-Fi quality with Gogo’s 2Ku Wi-Fi technology. The faster, more reliable Wi-Fi works from gate to gate on equipped planes, and Delta says 200 planes already offer the next-generation Wi-Fi with 600 planned to support it by the end of next year.

