9to5Toys Lunch Break: Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro $1,120, iPhone 7 32GB pre-owned $366, Philips Hue Starter Kit $141, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro sans Touch Bar goes to $1,120 shipped (Reg. $1,299)

T-Mobile is clearing out iPhone 7 inventory, pick up a cert. pre-owned 32GB for $366

Apple iPhone 7 256GB goes to $600 shipped when paid in full at T-Mobile

Forget iPhone 8, score these pre-paid iPhone 6 32GB deals for $199

Give smart home tech a try w/ the 3rd Gen. Philips Hue Starter Kit for $141

Apple Watch Series 2 up to $170 off at Best Buy and B&H: Sport, Nike+, Stainless Steel, more

Best Buy knocks the 2017 Apple 9.7-inch iPad down to as little as $290 shipped

SNES Classic Giveaway: win Nintendo’s hottest console + the Street Fighter Wireless Controller

Super Mario Run now available for 50% off on iOS: $5 (Reg. $10)

MORE NEW DEALS:

DJI’s Osmo Mobile keeps your iPhone video smooth for just $250 (Reg. $299)

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

LIFX unveils new Beam accent lighting system with HomeKit integration and more

Unruly Splats will teach your kids coding while keeping them active