9to5Toys Lunch Break: Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro $1,120, iPhone 7 32GB pre-owned $366, Philips Hue Starter Kit $141, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro sans Touch Bar goes to $1,120 shipped (Reg. $1,299)
Save up to $250 on the current-gen MacBook Air, priced from $790
T-Mobile is clearing out iPhone 7 inventory, pick up a cert. pre-owned 32GB for $366
Apple iPhone 7 256GB goes to $600 shipped when paid in full at T-Mobile
Forget iPhone 8, score these pre-paid iPhone 6 32GB deals for $199
Give smart home tech a try w/ the 3rd Gen. Philips Hue Starter Kit for $141
Apple Watch Series 2 up to $170 off at Best Buy and B&H: Sport, Nike+, Stainless Steel, more
Best Buy knocks the 2017 Apple 9.7-inch iPad down to as little as $290 shipped
SNES Classic Giveaway: win Nintendo’s hottest console + the Street Fighter Wireless Controller
Super Mario Run now available for 50% off on iOS: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Goat Simulator iOS games down to $1 ea: PAYDAY, GoatZ, Waste of Space, more
- AirTycoon Online 2 for iOS now available for free (Reg. $1)
- Apple award-winning Severed for iOS hits lowest price ever at $2 (Reg. $7)
- R.B.I. Baseball 17 for iOS hits lowest price ever at $2 (Reg. $5)
- F1 2016 racing drops to $2 on iOS (Reg. $5)
MORE NEW DEALS:
DJI’s Osmo Mobile keeps your iPhone video smooth for just $250 (Reg. $299)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Disk Diag for Mac, Goat Simulator, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Titanfall 2 Deluxe $16, PS4 Pro + 2 games $400, more
- Digital HD movies to own from $5: Blade Runner, Drive, Ender’s Game, more
- Samsonite Columbus Day Sale: extra 40% off luggage, laptop bags, accessories, more
- Daily Deals: Mohu AIR 60 Outdoor Antenna $70, more
- Amazon offers this Kershaw Pocket Knife on sale for $13 Prime shipped
- Amazon offers Bones The Complete Series for just $60 shipped (Reg. $100+)
- Add LG’s 27-inch 1080p Gaming Monitor w/ 2 HDMI inputs to your desk for $149
- Dyson’s V6 Slim Vacuum Cleaner only $180 shipped at Amazon (today only)
- Amazon takes $10 off your first Prime Now and Whole Foods order
- Mighty is an iPod Shuffle-like Spotify music player that’s now just $77
- Add an HDMI port & 4 USB inputs to your USB-C MacBook w/ this $34 Aukey Hub
- Save 40% off Canvas Photo Prints at Amazon from $12 Prime shipped
- Rockport Weekly Steals are up to 60% off with new styles added
- ASICS Jolt Sneaker is just $45 (Reg. $100) for a limited time only at Woot!
- Smartphone Accessories: Anker 40W/8A 5-Port USB Charger $19, more
- Eastbay cuts up to 75% off: Nike, Under Armour, adidas, New Balance, more
- Play your tunes on the go w/ Sony’s $102 Hi-Res Wireless Speaker (Reg. $180)
- Studio Ghibli Blu-rays from $17: Princess Mononoke, Totoro, many more
- Adore Smart Scale uses AI-backed personal coaching to get you in shape
- Light up your driveway with the Mr Beams Wireless LED Spotlight for $10 Prime shipped
- Beautiful craftsmanship + Sonos audio combine on the Wrensilva Edition Console
- Grab a brand new Igloo Legend 5 Qt. Cooler for less than $10 Prime shipped
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
LIFX unveils new Beam accent lighting system with HomeKit integration and more
Meet Parker, the Apple Store exclusive augmented reality plushy bear
Unruly Splats will teach your kids coding while keeping them active
- Roku releases new 4K Streaming Media Stick, drops price on Ultra set-top model
- LEGO unveils new Boba Fett BrickHeadz set for New York Comic-Con
- Ring to battle Nest with competitively priced ‘Protect’ security system
- The best lunch bags for adults at work for under $30
- B&W unveils PX wireless headphones with USB-C charging, AirPod-like sensors
- App-connected smart planter waters your plants, nudges you when it needs help [Video]
- Samsung and ADT partner to release new SmartThings Home Security System
- Sony unveils the next generation PlayStation VR Headset
- Yeehaw wand is a first of its kind device that lets you draw in 3D using AR
- Sphero unveils the Mini, its smallest iPhone-enabled robotic ball yet
- 8Bitdo delivers two SNES Classic wireless controllers on launch day, pre-order now
- Entryway decorating tips and ideas for fall under $50
- Anker unveils new Capsule Portable Projector w/ AirPlay, Chromecast, more
- GoPro unleashes HERO6 with 4K 60fps alongside new Fusion VR camera
- PDP’s new Super Niendo Classic Edition Carrying Case, pre-order now
- Amazon debuts 2 new Echo speakers, $70 4K Fire TV, Echo Spot video clock, more at event
- Halo Smart Security Camera blends quality design with image recognition and more
- H&M teams up with The Weeknd for its second collaboration, launching today
- Twelve South intros new BookBook CaddySack accessory case for MacBook
- Embr Wave thermostat wearable can actually warm you up on a cool day
- LIFX unveils new modular LED Lighting Panel system with HomeKit support and more
- Comcast’s new XFINITY Instant TV streaming service rolls out in select markets
- Atari reveals new info about its upcoming home console + official pricing, more
- Mabots is a new STEM robot set that will keep your kids entertained and learning
- SNES Classic gamers can now pre-order the HORI Wireless Fighting Commander Controller
- Check out this life-size, $290+ Mega Man plush toy
- Reese Witherspoon’s Clothing Line Draper James now at Nordstrom
- LEGO unveils new Batman-themed 3,400-piece Joker Manor set w/ 10 minifigures and more
- Air up your bike tires anywhere w/ the miniFumpa, a USB/battery powered air pump
- The movE cargo eBike can haul 400-pounds worth of gear, priced from $1,799
- Bose’s new SoundWear Bluetooth speaker offers personalized surround sound