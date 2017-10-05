Apple looks likely to get green light on retail stores in India; may get tax-breaks

Apple’s long-standing request to open its own retail stores in India looks likely to be approved by the Indian government after Chinese brand Oppo was granted permission. Apple products are currently sold locally by authorized resellers.

The Indian government only allows single-brand retail stores when at least 30% of the products sold are manufactured in the country. As the iPhone accounts for a high percentage of Apple’s sales, with the SE a popular model in India because of its relative affordability, it seems likely that the requirement will be hit thanks to local manufacturing of the model …

NordVPN

Reuters reports that the Oppo decision likely signals good news for Apple.

India has given Chinese smartphone maker Oppo the go-ahead to open its own single-brand retail stores, boding well for rivals like Apple, which are seeking similar approvals.

The same source says that the Indian government is also now considering Apple’s requests for various tax breaks in return for beginning local manufacturing.

Apple had initially asked for a range of tax incentives to be agreed in return for establishing iPhone production in the country, but when this proved problematic, decided not to wait. India subsequently agreed to one of Apple’s requests, tax-free import of components, though not the 15-year timeframe the Cupertino company wanted.

Reuters did not specify the specific exemptions now being considered.

Photo: Hindustan Times

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: