Belkin announces new USB-C hub with HDMI, USB-A, and more

Belkin today has announced a new USB-C 3.1 dock for MacBook and MacBook Pro users. The company touts that the Express Dock HD packs “speed, power, and efficient charging” through its 1M cable…

Spigen TEKA RA200 Airpods Earhooks Cover

Belkin’s new Express Dock HD includes a wide array of connectivity options for users. You get two USB-C 3.1 ports for charging your MacBook as well as another smartphone or tablet. There are also 3 USB-A ports, one HDMI connector with support for 4K video, a Gigabit ethernet port, and two 3.5mm audio ports.

Two USB-C 3.1 ports to connect and charge new smartphones and laptops

Three USB-A ports to connect and charge USB-A devices

One HDMI port to support 4K video output

One gigabit Ethernet port for fast, reliable Internet

Two audio ports for headphone or speaker connection

The dock delivers 60W of total power, which means you’re right at the standard that Apple recommends for charging the 13-inch MacBook Pro. Apple recommends 87W of total power for the 15-inch MacBook Pro, however, so don’t expect great performance if you’re using the larger-screened MacBook Pro.

Link your USB-C laptop to the rest of your world through a single cable, and power it all at optimal speeds. The USB-C 3.1 Express Dock HD uses Power Priority technology to assess and deliver power based on each device’s need, linking up to eight devices at once. At 5Gb speeds, the Express Dock supports a 4K display at 30Hz for a vivid monitor experience, without the need for additional external power.

And here’s a bit about charging from Belkin:

This dock’s charging functionality is intended to work with USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 laptops. Some laptop manufacturers provide chargers that may partially support this charging feature, while other may require the use of their own proprietary laptop charger.

As has turned out to be the case with a lot of docks like this, Belkin’s solution isn’t cheap. Though, it is slightly more affordable than Belkin’s $350 Thunderbolt 3 dock.

The Express Dock 3.1 HD is available today for $229.99 on the company’s website.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: