Parallels Desktop updated with improved support for macOS High Sierra

Popular vitalization software Parallels has today been updated to version 13.1 with a host of improvements. The update primarily focuses on improving the performance of Parallels with macOS High Sierra, include better optimization for features such as HEVC files and Apple Filesystem…

Parallels 13.1 was released toady and announced in a blog post. The update brings enhancements such as fixes for problems copying files between Windows and macOS, which was likely caused by the switch to APFS. There’s also a host of bug fixes and performance improvements.

Here’s the full change log for today’s update:

Enables the user to create a new Boot Camp virtual machine on a Mac® with macOS® High Sierra.

Enables the user to install a High Sierra virtual machine from the Recovery partition on their High Sierra Mac.

Resolves an issue with some Windows shortcuts not working (for example, “Control+Shift+”+”/”-” in Microsoft Excel).

Resolves an issue with installing Parallels Tools on Windows XP (Note: Parallels Tools are used for Windows and macOS integration. Do not confuse them with Parallels Toolbox .)

are used for Windows and macOS integration. Do not confuse them with .) Resolves an issue with Windows not starting when opening a file associated with a Windows application on macOS.

Resolves an issue with crashes of BIMcollab ZOOM and TopSolid CAD.

Resolves an issue with Zoom In and Zoom Out in APEX 3.

Resolves an issue with “Sending as Attachment” not working for Windows files and Mac email client after suspending and resuming a Windows virtual machine.

Resolves an issue with OneDrive for Business not shared with macOS, even if that option is enabled.

Resolves an issue with Microsoft Windows Start menu not appearing when clicking the Windows icon if Dock auto-hide is enabled.

Resolves an issue with copying Windows files to Mac.

Resolves an issue with TeamViewer camera not working.

Resolves an issue with maximizing Windows applications in Coherence mode.

Resolves an issue with installing a macOS older than Mac OS X Mavericks 10.9 in the virtual machine from the installation image.

Resolves an issue with macOS not going to sleep when there is a virtual machine in Coherence mode.

Parallels can be downloaded for $79.99 from the company’s website and today’s update is free for existing users. It’s a pretty useful tool if you’re regularly switching between Windows and macOS.