9to5Toys Lunch Break: iPad Pro $100 off, Seagate 2TB Portable Hard Drive $60, UE Megaboom $143, more
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
B&H takes up to $100 off iPad Pro: 10.5-inch 512GB $899, more (Tax NY/NJ only)
Seagate’s 2TB Expansion Portable Hard Drive is an Amazon best-seller, now $60
Daily Deals: UE Megaboom Bluetooth Speaker $143, Corsair Stereo Gaming Headset $50, more
Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro sans Touch Bar goes to $1,120 shipped (Reg. $1,299)
Save up to $250 on the current-gen MacBook Air, priced from $790
T-Mobile is clearing out iPhone 7 inventory, pick up a cert. pre-owned 32GB for $366
Apple iPhone 7 256GB goes to $600 shipped when paid in full at T-Mobile
Forget iPhone 8, score these pre-paid iPhone 6 32GB deals for $199
Outfit your new iPhone 8/Plus/X with Ringke cases from under $4 at Amazon
Apple Watch Series 2 up to $170 off at Best Buy and B&H: Sport, Nike+, Stainless Steel, more
SNES Classic Giveaway: win Nintendo’s hottest console + the Street Fighter Wireless Controller
Tweetbot 4 for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch now 50% off on the App Store: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Super Mario Run now available for 50% off on iOS: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Back & Forth iOS word search game free for first time in years (Reg. $1)
- Goat Simulator iOS games down to $1 ea: PAYDAY, GoatZ, Waste of Space, more
- Apple award-winning Severed for iOS hits lowest price ever at $2 (Reg. $7)
GreenWorks Pro 60V Review: Farewell gas outdoor tools, I’m all electric now
Hands-on: SNES Classic Edition – a near perfect dose of nostalgia [Video]
MORE NEW DEALS:
These TP-Link Powerline adapters add Ethernet ports anywhere in your home for $50
Use this Sabrent USB 3.0 hub to add ports to your iMac or MacBook from $9
- Upgrade your internet w/ this $120 NETGEAR 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router/Modem Bundle
- eBay Columbus Day Sale extra 20% off: home goods, electronics, more
- Backup your data with a Dropbox Plus annual subscription for $69 (Reg. $99)
- Keep all your files backed up with Seagate’s latest 12TB drive lineup
- Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Power Strip w/ 8 Outlets and 6 USB charging ports $29, more
- Start recording your podcast w/ the $30 Samson USB Condenser Microphone
- Protect your internet activity with a two-year VPN subscription for $54 ($166 value)
- Today’s Best Game Deals: LEGO Jurassic World or Marvel Avengers Deluxe from $8, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: PhotoBulk, Sea Of Giants, more
- DesignLab Studio for iOS now free for first time in years (Reg. $3+)
- Amazon’s Gold Box has the Prison Break Collector’s Edition on Blu-ray for $40 shipped
- Vudu has $5 HD Digital Movies to own: Shutter Island, Dark Shadows, Blair Witch, many more
- Dremel showcases new DigiLab Laser Cutter that brings precision crafting to makers
- Pier One Imports takes 25% off your purchase during its Columbus Day Sale
- Keep your bushes trimmed this fall with a Black+Decker hedge trimmer for $31
- Take a break from the chores: DEEBOT N78 Robotic Vacuum drops to $135
- Grab a best-seller Shiatsu Massager in today’s Amazon Gold, priced from $32
- This 3.7-Quart Programmable 8-in-1 Air Fryer is down to $50 (Reg. $70+)
- Bell Combination Cable Bike Lock hits Amazon low at $6 Prime shipped
- Amazon Running Shoe Sale with prices from $35: New Balance, adidas, ASICS, more
- UGG Fall Sale keeps you cozy with 30% off boots, slippers, robes and more
- The Walking Company cuts an extra 25% off sale and clearance
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Sphero unwraps new evil R2-Q5 iPhone-controlled Star Wars droid at Comic Con
Klipsch unveils new audiophile-grade HP-3 headphones housed in a vintage design
The S1 is the “World’s First Kid’s Smart Toothbrush” to teach better brushing using AR
- TUMI X Russell Westbrook luggage collection launched and it’s a must-see
- Best Console Game Releases for October: Mario Odyssey, South Park, AC Origins, more
- RoboPal is a new kit that gets your kids building and coding with robots
- How-to: organize and display your books in your home with these creative tips
- Beautiful craftsmanship + Sonos audio combine on the Wrensilva Edition Console
- LIFX unveils new Beam accent lighting system with HomeKit integration and more
- Meet Parker, the Apple Store exclusive augmented reality plushy bear
- Unruly Splats will teach your kids coding while keeping them active
- Adore Smart Scale uses AI-backed personal coaching to get you in shape
- Roku releases new 4K Streaming Media Stick, drops price on Ultra set-top model
- LEGO unveils new Boba Fett BrickHeadz set for New York Comic-Con
- Ring to battle Nest with competitively priced ‘Protect’ security system
- The best lunch bags for adults at work for under $30
- B&W unveils PX wireless headphones with USB-C charging, AirPod-like sensors
- App-connected smart planter waters your plants, nudges you when it needs help [Video]
- Samsung and ADT partner to release new SmartThings Home Security System
- Sony unveils the next generation PlayStation VR Headset
- Yeehaw wand is a first of its kind device that lets you draw in 3D using AR
- Sphero unveils the Mini, its smallest iPhone-enabled robotic ball yet
- 8Bitdo delivers two SNES Classic wireless controllers on launch day, pre-order now
- Entryway decorating tips and ideas for fall under $50
- Anker unveils new Capsule Portable Projector w/ AirPlay, Chromecast, more
- GoPro unleashes HERO6 with 4K 60fps alongside new Fusion VR camera
- PDP’s new Super Niendo Classic Edition Carrying Case, pre-order now
- Amazon debuts 2 new Echo speakers, $70 4K Fire TV, Echo Spot video clock, more at event