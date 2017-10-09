9to5Toys Lunch Break: MacBook Pro 512GB $250 off, Lightning + 3.5mm Adapter $30, Leather iPhone 8 Case $30, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Save $250 on the 512GB Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar

AmazonBasics Lightning + 3.5mm adapter brings back the headphone jack for $30

DODOcase 15% off for Columbus Day: iPhone 8/Plus cases, MacBook gear, more

Give your iPad a home on Rain Design’s iRest Lap Stand for $27.50

Apple Watch Series 2 up to $170 off at Best Buy and B&H: Sport, Nike+, Stainless Steel, more

Tweetbot 4 for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch now 50% off on the App Store: $5 (Reg. $10)

Hands-on: SNES Classic Edition – a near perfect dose of nostalgia [Video]

Hands-on with the Arc De Triomphe, LEGO’s latest brick-built Architecture set

MORE NEW DEALS:

Amazon’s Gold Box has a selection of smartwatches starting at $80 (50% off, including Android Wear)

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Dremel showcases new DigiLab Laser Cutter that brings precision crafting to makers

Polaroid takes to the skies with 4 new camera-equipped drones starting at $50

Disney x Coach launches a second collaboration and it’s iconic