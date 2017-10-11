Pixelmator Pro video details impressive UX and UI ahead of upcoming launch

Early last month, Pixelmator announced the upcoming release of Pixelmator Pro, its latest app built from the ground up to enable non-destructive editing, new effect layers, a new painting system with realistic brushes, and more. Today the developers have shared a new video giving us a closer look at the new software.

AirPods

With its introduction, the Pixelmator team shared a short video showing an overview of some the new features that will come with Pixelmator Pro. Two weeks ago we got a closer look at the new painting system powered by Metal, and today Pixelmator has shared another video titled Pixelmator Pro — Experience.

The new 2-minute video dives into the improved user experience by looking at the layout of the new single window UI, non-destructive editing, and macOS inspired features like support for tabs and split-view. It also highlights that the app will support almost all major macOS features like the Touch Bar, iCloud, versions, permanent undo, Photos app, Force Touch trackpad, and more.

For now, there’s no launch date set beyond Pixelmator Pro “coming this fall”. You can find more details on Pixelmator Pro on the developer’s website.