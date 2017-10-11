Yelp for iOS updated with in-app support for Apple Pay checkout

Popular iOS app Yelp has today been updated with a notable addition: Apple Pay support. Bringing the app to version 11.25.0, the update lets users opt to pay with Apple Pay when booking with local businesses, restaurants, and more.

For those unfamiliar, Yelp is a popular crowd-sourced application that makes it easy for users to quickly find nearby restaurants, events, shopping amenities, and more. The Yelp backend also supports reservations, booking, and more for participating businesses.

With Apple Pay support, users can now use their Apple Pay information to make it even easier to book. Apple Pay now appears as a payment option in the app, alongside standard options such as PayPal and debt/credit cards.

Yelp describes it like this:

Big news. You can now use Apple Pay to make purchases from local businesses on Yelp. So go ahead — book an oceanside couples massage, get tickets to that John Mayer concert, or get those lobster rolls delivered.

Yelp is available on the App Store for free . It offers iPhone, iPad, iMessage, and Apple Watch applications so you can access it from any of your Apple devices. Let us know if you’re a big Yelp user down in the comments below.

