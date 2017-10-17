Apple’s universal Search feature now works with BBC America, CBC, and more

Apple has gained several new partners around the world for its universal Search feature on Apple TV. In the United States, Apple TV users can now use the Search app or Siri to find content in BBC America, Classix, and Oxygen.

Search on Apple TV lets you look for movies and TV shows in supported channels without hunting for specific content in individual apps. Here’s the full list of new Search partners in the US and around the world:

BBC America (US)

Classix (US, Australia, Canada)

Oxygen (US)

9Now (Australia)

Apple Music (UK, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Netherlands, Spain, Mexico, Norway, Sweden)

SBS (Australia)

tenplay (Australia)

CBC (Canada)

FX Now (Canada)

Tou.TV (Canada)

Treehouse (Canada)

Hopster (France)

OCS (France)

C More (Norway, Sweden)

Viaplay (Norway, Sweden)

Movies and TV shows in these channels should automatically appear in search results when available without updating Apple TV or even installing these apps. Search is available either through Siri or via the Search app on Apple TV running tvOS on the fourth-gen box or later.

Apple recently upgraded the set-top box with the faster Apple TV 4K which supports Ultra HD resolution and HDR color. Apple has also upgraded iTunes movies to 4K when available at no additional cost.

You can find the full list of supported Search partners on Apple TV here.

