BBC adds CarPlay and Android Auto support to iPlayer Radio app

If you’re a fan of listening to BBC radio shows while driving, the latest update to the iPlayer Radio app adds CarPlay support …

The app lets you listen to live streams of BBC radio stations, stream on-demand content and download shows and podcasts for offline listening. You also get personalized playlists of your favorite shows.

As you’d expect, the CarPlay version comes with a simplified display, including the option to skip backward or forward by 20 seconds.

The app also adds support for Android Auto, including voice control, but there is sadly no Siri support for the CarPlay edition.

A recent survey found that CarPlay support is fast becoming a ‘must-have’ feature for iPhone users when choosing a new car.

The BBC iPlayer Radio app is a free download from the App Store.

