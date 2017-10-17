Dropbox has a new ‘Professional’ 1TB plan with Showcase and Smart Sync for $19.99/month

Dropbox is now offering a new ‘Professional’ plan aimed at independent workers like business consultants and creative pros. Dropbox Professional includes 1TB of cloud storage plus new Showcase and Smart Sync features, but they’ll come with a premium.

Dropbox Professional costs $19.99/month which is double the cost of Dropbox Plus which also includes 1TB of cloud storage. So what does $10 more per month get you?

Sony A6500

Both Smart Sync and Showcase plus full text search, shared link control, viewer history, 120-day history versus 30-days, and priority chat support compared to Dropbox Plus for $9.99/month. (Apple offers 2TB of iCloud storage for $9.99/month.)

Showcase and Smart Sync are the main features, however, and here’s how Dropbox describes each:

Showcase gives you a new way to present your work in a single, professionally branded page—a great tool for designers, salespeople, and marketing pros. Instead of burying your work in a pile of links or email attachments, Showcase lets you tell a story. You can add visual previews, customized layouts, and informative captions, so people can see the right content, with the right context, in the right order. You can also add your logo and an introduction to make your brand shine through. […] With Smart Sync, you can choose to store files online-only, so they take up practically no space on your hard drive. You’ll still see your files right from your desktop, and any time you need to edit a file, it’s just a click away.

Showcase is a brand new feature for Dropbox that also tracks who has viewed your work, while Smart Sync has previously not been available to individual users. Professional customers looking to save on the added features can opt to be billed annually $198.96/year (which comes to $16.58/month).