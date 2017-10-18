Bento Stack aims to make it easier to organize & travel w/ your Apple accessories

When it comes to Apple products, there are often quite a few accessories that you need to bring when you take your setup mobile. From chargers to headphones to dongles, the accessories can quickly turn an otherwise organized bag into a cluttered mess. That’s where Bento Stack comes in, a new stacking case with compartments for all of your Apple accessories…

Launched via an Indiegogo campaign today, the Bento Stack is inspired by the classic bento box design. There are a slew of different compartments that can hold your Apple Watch bands, chargers, Apple Pencil, and much more.

As you can see in the image above, there are two deep compartments alongside two flat compartments for the Apple Pencil and Apple Watch bands. The end result when all put together is somewhat bulky, but you can remove a compartment for a more compact design if you wish.

The “Whole Stack” comes in at 3.22-inches tall, while the “One Pack” measures a more modest 1.97-inches in height.

Within each box are adjustable dividers. This means you can create storage spaces for any size accessory, whether it be a MacBook charging block or a USB wall adapter. The Apple Pencil holder can also double as an on-the-go iPhone stand.

Bento Stack isn’t limited to just traveling though. As TechCrunch points out, it can easily replace a messy cable drawer and house Lightning cables, dongles, and extra watch bands. This will help keep your workplace clean, organized, and minimalistic.

On Indiegogo, you can get the Bento Stack for $25. This comes with 4 dividers and 2 silicone straps for holding Apple Watch bands. That offer is limited, though, and prices will jump to $35 next. You can also get the “Double Pack” with two full Bento Stacks, 4 straps, and 8 dividers for $50.

Bento Stack was designed by Function 101, a new startup that aims to design accessories to help keep your technology and accessories organized. The company expects to start shipping the Bento Stack in December. As always, shipping times can vary widely with Indiegogo campaigns, though.

