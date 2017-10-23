Apple releases iOS 11.1 beta 5 to developers

Update: Apple has also released the fourth beta of tvOS 11.1 to developers, as well as macOS High Sierra 10.13.1

Apple today has released iOS 11.1 beta 5 to developers. The update comes just a few days after Apple released beta 4. iOS 11.1 includes changes such as hundreds of new emoji, the return of the 3D multitasking gesture, and more.

iOS 11.1 beta is available via the Settings app.

Spigen TEKA RA200 Airpods Earhooks Cover

We’ll be watching for the launch of Apple Pay Cash, which Apple has been testing internally, as well as iMessage syncing through iCloud. Let us know if you notice any major changes down in the comments or on Twitter.

Watch our hands-on looks at each iOS beta thus far, noting of changes in animations, gestures, and much more.

Release notes (which are exactly the same as beta 4):

Notes and Known Issues ARKit Known Issues ContinuingfromabreakpointwhiledebugginganARSessionmayresultinVIObreaking. Any visual objects placed in the world/anchor are not visible. (31561202) Audio Resolved Issues Fixed an occasionally occurring issue with audio latency or distortion on iPad Pro (12.9- inch) (2nd generation) and iPad Pro (10.5-inch). (33844393) AVFoundation Resolved Issues Still capture requests using the 720p30 video format with the depthDataDeliveryEnabled property of AVCapturePhotoSettings set to true now works correctly. (32060882)

Depthvaluesinthenondefault160x120and160x90depthdataformatsnowreturnthe correct values. (32363942) Known Issues When using the TrueDepth front-facing camera on iPhone X, setting the capture device’s activeFormat to a binned video format (see AVCaptureDeviceFormat isVideoBinned) for capture and enabling delivery of camera calibration data causes the resulting AVCameraCalibrationData to contain invalid information for the intrinsicMatrix property. (34200225)

Workaround: Select an alternate capture format whose isVideoBinned property is false.

Note: Configuring a capture session using a session preset never selects binned formats. Certificates Resolved Issues Client certificate-based authentication now works for servers using TLS 1.0 and 1.1. (33948230) EventKit Known Issues Initializing an EKCalendarChooser from EventKit can result in an app crash. (34608102)

Storing data to a nondefault event store in EventKit may not work. (31335830) FileProvider Resolved Issues Apps with a deployment target earlier than iOS 11 that subclass NSFileProviderExtension now work on versions of iOS prior to iOS 11. (34176623) Foundation Resolved Issues NSURLSession and NSURLConnection now load URLs correctly when the system is configured with certain PAC files. (32883776) Known Issues

Clients of NSURLSessionStreamTask that use a non-secure connection fail to connect when an error occurs during PAC file evaluation and the system is configured for either Web Proxy Auto Discovery (WPAD) or Proxy Automatic Configuration (PAC). A PAC evaluation failure can occur when the PAC file contains invalid JavaScript or the HTTP host serving the PAC file is unreachable. (33609198)

Workaround: Use startSecureConnection to establish a secure connection. Location Services Resolved Issues Data from an external GPS accessory is now accurately reported. (34324743) Notifications Resolved Issues Silent push notifications are processed more frequently. (33278611) ReplayKit Known Issues For a broadcast extension that a user starts from within an app, the value for the RPVideoSampleOrientationKey of the CMSampleBufferRef of type RPSampleBufferType is always portrait. Starting the broadcast extension from the Control Center returns the correct value. (34559925) Safari Resolved Issues Loading of webmail clients now behaves correctly. (34826998) Vision Known Issues VNFaceLandmarkRegion2D is currently unavailable in Swift. (33191123)

Facial landmarks identified by the Vision framework may flicker in temporal use cases such as video. (32406440) WebKit Resolved Issues JavaScript execution during WKNavigationDelegate policy decisions now works correctly. (34857459) Xcode Known Issues Debugging a disabled Messages extension may cause the Messages app to crash. (33657938)

Workaround: Enable the extension before starting the debug session.

After a simulated iOS device starts up, it’s not possible to pull down the Lock screen. (33274699)

Workaround: Lock and unlock the simulated device and then reopen Home screen.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news