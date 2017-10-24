Brief hands-on video offers closer look at app switching on iPhone X

Earlier today, a video hit YouTube seemingly showcasing the iPhone X in use on Apple’s campus. Now, a shorter video is making the rounds and it offers a close up look at the app switching process on the iPhone X…

In the video, you can see just how smooth the process is. While on previous iPhones, you would use the Home button to switch between apps, Apple had to reinvent the process for the Home button-less iPhone. You can now simply swipe from either left or right to go between your previously used applications.

While the video shows swiping up from the bottom then to the side, you can also simply swipe from either side of the display. Apple demonstrated this when it unveiled the iPhone X last month, but this video offers a much clearer look at the process.

Many were skeptical of how iOS would work without a so-called “Home button,” but Apple has made numerous optimizations throughout the operating system, including the new multitasking gesture and return to the Home screen gesture. Of course, Apple also added more functionality to the power button to make up for the lack of a Home button.

What do you think of the optimizations Apple has made to iOS for the iPhone X? Will you miss the Home button? Let us know down in the comments and watch the video below: