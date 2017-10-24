UniBeast Hackintosh tool updated for macOS High Sierra

If the upcoming iMac Pro or refreshed Mac Pro aren’t in your sights, then perhaps you might consider a Hackintosh build? We’ve covered several builds over the years, and found that they provide, by a large margin, the best bang for the buck when it comes to performance.

Today, UniBeast, one of the most popular automated tools for putting together a Hackintosh machine, was updated to version 8.0 for macOS High Sierra. That means that you can, with relative ease, build a super-fast machine running the latest version of macOS.

Of course, I should mention that UniBeast isn’t the only way to build a Hackintosh. In fact, in our previous step-by-step tutorial, we showcased how to manually build a macOS Sierra-powered machine. But UniBeast has gained popularity with its ease of use, and the remarkable community provided by TonyMacx86.

Hackintosh machines can come in all shapes and sizes, and as long as your components are supported, you can essentially build a PC from scratch that will run macOS High Sierra. That brings forth the potential of choosing powerful components that provide the type performance that far outweigh official Mac hardware on a dollar for dollar basis.

Have you ever considered a Hackintosh build, or is Apple’s upcoming pro hardware good enough to satisfy you?

