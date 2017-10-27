iPhone X available to order from Virgin and Boost Mobile on November 3 & 10

Both Virgin and Boost Mobile have announced that they will make the iPhone X available for ordering starting November 3 and 10, respectively.

In a press release, Virgin Mobile USA shared that customers can preorder Apple’s premium iPhone from the carrier’s website starting November 3rd.

The Inner Circle by Virgin Mobile will take pre-orders for iPhone X beginning Friday, Nov. 3 at VirginMobileUSA.com and it will ship starting Friday, Nov. 10.

The Sprint owned carrier earlier this year made the move to go “iPhone only” with a reboot of its plans, along with a special offer of a year of service for $1. Virgin did an extension of that deal to try to entice more customers to switch carriers just before the Apple’s September event.

Boost Mobile, also owned by Sprint detailed in its own press release that it will have the iPhone X available for preorder on its website starting on November 10th. With no specifics, the devices will likely ship to Boost customers around the 17th.

Virgin and Boost are the first two minor carriers to announce iPhone X availability as the highly anticipated device is currently shipping in December for most models.

