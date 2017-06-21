Virgin Mobile goes iPhone-only, offering a year of ‘unlimited’ everything for $1 + perks from $279

Virgin Mobile USA has announced that it is going iPhone-only from June 27.

There’s iPhone. And then there’s everything else. At Virgin Mobile, we’re teaming with Apple to offer you nothing but the world’s most popular phone. Because life in the Inner Circle is about living big, expanding your horizons and pursuing your passions. And it starts with an iPhone you’ll adore.

The carrier seems extremely keen to get your business, offering a year’s ‘unlimited’ talk, text and data for a single payment of just one dollar …

NordVPN

The Inner Circle plan does have the usual carrier definition of ‘unlimited,’ namely ‘not.’ The small-print notes that your data usage may be ‘deprioritized’ if you go over 23GB a month, and that your service may be terminated altogether if your roaming usage exceeds 100MB data, 800 minutes talk-time or if roaming forms the majority of your usage.

After the first year, you’ll pay $50/month.

But if you have coverage in your area, then it’s a pretty sweet deal. A 32GB iPhone SE costs $279, while the an iPhone 7 starts at $649. Add a dollar for your first year’s service, and you’re up and running.

The company says there are no commitments. It offers a 14-day no-questions-asked refund on the phone, and you’re free to cancel your service plan at any time. To further tempt you, it offers some interesting perks:

A round-trip companion ticket to the United Kingdom on Virgin Atlantic

One night’s stay at Virgin Hotels (pay for 2 nights, get 3rd free)

$170 savings on an introductory offer to Virgin Wines club

Up to 20% off flights on Virgin America

20% off on the Virgin Sport San Francisco Festival of Fitness (Oct. 13-15)

You can pre-order your phone today, with shipping on June 27.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news!