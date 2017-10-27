Sprint website still showing iPhone X shipping for launch day, T-Mobile hedging estimates

Sprint is still estimating that it will deliver most iPhone X orders placed directly through its website for launch day. Meanwhile, T-Mobile is giving an updated window to some customer who previously received a Nov. 3 date.

While picking up an iPhone X through Apple’s website at this point will have around a 5-6 week shipping estimate, there’s still a chance to pick up one via Sprint’s website. The carrier is currently estimating that all models except for the 256GB Space Gray variant to be shipping by November 3.

Of course this will likely change soon, but if you were considering switching carriers, or just badly want Apple’s latest iPhone for launch day, this could be the ticket. You can order the iPhone X from Sprint on its lease program or purchase it outright (with service). You can keep an eye on updated shipping dates here.

Meanwhile, Verizon’s shipping dates are matching up more closely with Apple’s with a December 1 estimate as of this writing. AT&T is currently quoting December 4-17.

t mobile pro tip: buy sprint iPhone X and cross your fingers that the two carriers merge — Zac Hall (@apollozac) October 27, 2017

There is some disappointing news for some who ordered directly through T-Mobile. Some who originally received an November 3 shipping date have received the following:

Here’s the info Daman received from T-Mobile on the discrepancy:

Yay! Go team :apple:! Glad that you got your awesomeness ordered! I have still yet to place my order for the iPhone X. No worries! The text you got was a generic message we send to all customers. Current estimate is 11/03-11/10 at this time. That does not mean that your shipping will not be 11/02 or the 11/03 because this is based on the average for all orders done today. I can assure you that we want each customer to be surprised and delighted and want you to get your phone sooner than later. You will get a text once your phone is shipped and you can check your order status at anytime by logging into your My T-Mobile here:My.T-Mobile.com and going to the right and clicking view all alerts. We will make sure the iPhone X will be in your hands! Report this message sent 24 minutes ago from T-Mobile Help Delete this message sent 24 minutes ago from T-Mobile Help

How about you, if you placed your order through your carrier, are you seeing any changes with shipping dates, or is everything looking good?

