Apple reminds developers to get their apps ready for iPhone X

Ahead of the release of the iPhone X in less than a week, Apple has reminded developers to get their apps ready for the device. In a post on its developer blog, Apple is reminding developers to test their apps using the iPhone X simulator in Xcode code…

Spigen TEKA RA200 Airpods Earhooks Cover

Apple’s post is a simple heads-up for developers to test new iPhone X features in their app using Xcode and subsequently capture screenshots and upload the new metadata and app to iTunes Connect:

The future is almost here. iPhone X will be available November 3. This stunning device features the all-new Super Retina display for more immersive experiences and Face ID, a secure new way to unlock, authenticate, and pay. The TrueDepth camera works with ARKit, and the A11 Bionic chip is designed for Core ML and Metal 2. Download Xcode 9.0.1, test your apps in the iPhone X simulator, and capture screenshots. Then submit your updated apps and metadata in iTunes Connect today.

Apple has previously given developers some tips when it comes to designing for the iPhone X’s new bezel-less OLED display. The company instructed developers to to hide “key display features,” such as the notch, with black bars at the top and bottom of the screen:

Don’t mask or call special attention to key display features. Don’t attempt to hide the device’s rounded corners, sensor housing, or indicator for accessing the Home screen by placing black bars at the top and bottom of the screen.

The iPhone X went up for preorder yesterday and has since sold out until mid-December. The device will start arriving to consumers as early as Friday, November 3rd.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: