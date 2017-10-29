Logic Pros: What’s new in iOS & Mac music production this week

This is the place to catch up on all the biggest product announcements, hardware, apps, synths, Logic/GarageBand instruments and so much more in the world of iOS/Mac music production. This week, we have loads of brand new instruments for iPad/Mac. Scythe brings spectral synthesis to your mobile setup and Thorn for Mac comes with analog-modeled filters and a grid-based glitch sequencer. Head below for that and much more…

New Thorn spectral synth for Mac

There’s a new synth for Mac on the block known as Thorn. It uses spectral synthesis for its 3-oscillator, multi-mode analog-modeled filters, 9 on-board effects, envelopes (x3), arpeggiator and the interesting grid-based glitch sequencer. You can find some sweet audio demos of it in action right here.

Sound sources organized as spectrum tables of 16 frames with ability to edit and morph harmonics. The spectral synthesis gives ability to “post-process” all the generated harmonics with a special filter to colorize the output.

The glitch sequencer is essentially a timeline-based effects sequencer. It allows you to manipulate the audio with various effects including the Repeater, filters, a Bit Crusher, some Sample Rate Reduction and a gate among other things. Nice.

Thorn is available now for Mac at an introductory price of $69 until it jumps up to $119 in the new year.

Scythe custom wavetable synth for iPad

Developer BitMask Studio has now introduced the Scythe wavetable synth for iPad. The Audiobus compatible software instrument uses custom generated wavetables as sound sources via AudioShare or iTunes file sharing. Features include a pair of wavetable oscillators (Unison of up to 8 waves), 2 envelope generators, 3 LFOs with 8 wave modes and a nice modulation matrix.

Scythe for iPad is available now on the App Store at $17.99

Sensel’s customizable Morph touch-pad controller for Mac & iOS is now available

Sensel’s customizable Morph touch pad can be used to create a completely bespoke MIDI controller surface with keyboards and loads of various controls. You can find out more about this versatile little input device in our complete coverage here.

The Sensel Morph touch-pad is available now for $299. Each of the Overlays will run you an extra $35, but if you add 3 of them to your cart with the Morph right now, you’ll get one of the Overlays free. More details here.

