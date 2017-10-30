YouTube TV announces dedicated TV apps, coming soon to Apple TV, smart TVs, and more

Google today announced that YouTube TV was getting a dedicated and optimized experience for the big screen. An Apple TV app will be available in the coming weeks, along with clients for LG, Samsung, and Sony smart televisions.

Since launch, the main way to get YouTube TV on larger screens was by using a Chromecast, with Google offering free streaming dongles to early subscribers. In May, Google also added AirPlay support from iPhones and iPads.

A new Live guide optimized for the big screen will allow users to see what’s airing soon, while YouTube TV can now be controlled via a Siri Remote, traditional TV remote, or game controller. Meanwhile, there will be a dark background for what YouTube calls a “cinematic look.”

Like on mobile, background play will allow users to browse listings without pausing, while users will be able to pick up where they were on other devices on the big screen.

The YouTube TV app is first launching on Android TV devices and sets with Android TV built-in, like Sony’s. The first wave of availability will also see a launch on Xbox One devices, including the One, One S, and upcoming One X.

In the coming weeks, the app will expand to the Apple TV, as well as smart TVs from LG, Samsung, and Sony.

As of last month, YouTube TV is now available in all top 50 metro areas, covering two-thirds of the U.S., according to Google. YouTube offers a free trail, with the service costing $35 per month afterwards.

