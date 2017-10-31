macOS 10.13.1 update with new emoji, first macOS 10.13.2 beta + iTunes 12.7.1 now available on the Mac App Store

Alongside iOS 11.1, Apple has released the macOS 10.13.1 software update, which includes support for new emoji characters and more. The latest update to High Sierra is available now on the Mac App Store.

Apple has also released iTunes 12.7.1 which includes ‘minor app and performance improvements’ as well as the first macOS 10.13.2 developer beta.

In addition to new emoji characters, macOS 10.13.1 includes these changes:

Fixes a bug where Bluetooth may be unavailable during Apple Pay transactions

Improves the reliability of Microsoft Exchange message sync in Mail

Fixes an issue where Spotlight may not accept keyboard input

