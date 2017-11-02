MacTech Conference hits Los Angeles Nov 15-17, Apple IT Pros, consultants and techs grab $400 off

Calling all Apple IT/Consulting/Tech professionals! MacTech is having their annual conference in Los Angeles in just 2 weeks and you are invited. Besides learning a boatload about developing, managing and deploying Apple products and related services, you’ll get to meet like-minded folks in your field, eat some great food on the house and have a lot of fun – probably on the corporate dime. Speaking of that, 9to5mac readers can grab $400 the price of admission using this link making the total $1199 for the three day event…

We’ve been to these events many times over the past years and it’s always a lot of learning and a lot of fun. Some quick links: About, Sessions, Speakers list, Signup page, Pre-Conference Workshops.

MacTech Conference is a 3-day, immersive, technical conference specifically designed for Apple IT Pros, Enterprise, techs, and consultants. “The whole idea of MacTech Conference is to allow members of the Apple community to meet and exchange ideas,” says Edward Marczak, Lead Sessions Chair and Executive Editor of MacTech Magazine. “This will be spurred on by presentations from some of the best and well-known experts in the community.” MacTech Conference has a combination of joint sessions, two concurrent tracks, and labs/forums targeted for IT Pros, Enterprise, consultants, and techs. Sessions will focus on both desktop and mobile, as well as macOS, iOS, tvOS and watchOS. “In addition to the awesome content, we strive to create a unique environment at MacTech Conference — one where collaboration, spending time with one’s peers, and new knowledge and connections are fostered,” said Neil Ticktin, Conference Organizer and Editor-in-Chief of MacTech Magazine. “Based on the response from our attendees, I believe we’ve exceeded our mark — year after year, after year.” Each year, MacTech Conference gets better and better. Want to know more? Ask around in the community, or check out comments from attendees or tweets from past years. Our events have been acclaimed, right from the start.

For any questions, you can reach MacTech here