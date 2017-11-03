9to5Rewards: Win a Space Gray Apple Magic Keyboard from ColorWare [Giveaway]

This week for 9to5Rewards, we’re giving away a customized Space Gray Apple Magic Keyboard from ColorWare, the Minnesota-based company that specializes in custom painted products & skins.

This is a genuine Apple keyboard that ColorWare expertly paints to resemble Apple’s Space Gray color popular on iPhones, iPads and other devices. The winner will get their choice of the standard (Reg. $229) or the numeric keypad version of the Magic keyboard (Reg. $289).

Apple doesn’t yet sell its keyboard, mouse and trackpad accessories in Space Gray, but it will for the first time offer darker accessories bundled with its upcoming iMac Pro arriving later this year. In addition to the keyboard we’re giving away above, Colorware also offers Space Gray versions of Apple’s Magic Mouse and Magic Trackpad as pictured above.

HOW TO ENTER?

