Apple brings ‘Everyone Can Code’ curriculum to over 20 international schools, including RMIT in Australia

Apple today announced that it is expanding its “Everyone Can Code” intititave to a new round of universities around the world. In a press release, the company revealed that the program is now available at more than 20 new colleges and universities, including Australia’s RMIT…

The new schools will now offer the App Development with Swift Curriculum, which is a full-year course designed from the ground up by Apple engineers and educators. The goal of the program is teach coding and app design to every student, regardless of their background in development.

Apple specifically touts that RMIT University is “one of the broadest international deployments” of the curriculum to date. RMIT is Australia’s largest higher education institution. The university will now offer the App Development with Swift curriculum through RMIT Online, while a new vocational course will be taught on campus.

Furthermore, RMIT will offer scholarships to teachers who want to learn coding and a free summer school course will be available to secondary students seeking the basics in coding.

Tim Cook commented on the global rollout of the Swift curriculum, touting that Apple is giving students the tools they need to help change the world:

“We launched the Everyone Can Code initiative less than a year ago with the ambitious goal of offering instruction in coding to as many people as possible. Our program has been incredibly popular among US schools and colleges, and today marks an important step forward as we expand internationally,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “We are proud to work with RMIT and many other schools around the world who share our vision of empowering students with tools that can help them change the world.”

RMIT University vice chancellor and president Martin Bean said App Development with Swift will help students show their entrepreneurship and creativity:

“App Development with Swift will play a crucial role in helping RMIT’s students use their creativity and entrepreneurship to prepare for success in the 21st century workforce,” said Martin Bean CBE, RMIT University vice chancellor and president. “These are the sort of skills Australians need for the jobs of the future, and we’re thrilled to work with Apple to deliver this important curriculum.”

In addition to RMIT, more than 20 other international universities are also offering the curriculum to students this year, including Mercantec in Denmark, Hogeschool van Arnhem en Nijmegen in the Netherlands, Unitec Institute of Technology in New Zealand and Plymouth University in the UK.

Apple first introduced its “App Development with Swift” initiative earlier this year, partnering with community colleges around the United States. Today’s announcement marks the biggest rollout of the curriculum to date.

