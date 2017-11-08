Apple’s Workflow app updated with iPhone X and iOS 11 features, more

The latest version of Workflow for iOS brings iPhone X optimization, several new iOS 11 features, a new drag and drop feature, and loads of bug fixes. Apple acquired the Workflow app and made it free on the App Store earlier this year.

Sony A6500

Shortly after the acquisition, it was reported that Workflow had no new features planned based on an email from someone on the Workflow team. Workflow has since released a few versions that keep the app up-to-date on new devices and iOS versions.

Here’s the full list of new features in today’s release:

Optimized for iOS 11 and iPhone X

Drag and drop content onto a workflow to run the workflow with that input

Added HEIF support to the Convert Image action

action Added HEVC support to the Encode Media action

action Added support for iOS 11 Health data types: Insulin Delivery, V02 Max, Waist Circumference, Resting Heart Rate, Walking Heart Rate Average, and Heart Rate Variability

Added the ability to retrieve and save multiple files at a time in the Get File and Save File actions

and actions Added the ability to specify a default “From” address for the compose sheet in the Send Email action

action Add TaskPaper to OmniFocus now supports adding TaskPaper under specific folders, projects, and tasks

Workflow also details a long list of bug fixes here. Workflow is free to download from the App Store.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: