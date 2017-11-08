iFixit’s internal iPhone X wallpapers are made more fun with bezel-less design

iFixit’s teardown of the iPhone X this year revealed Apple’s new unique approach to the layout of the device’s components. Now, as iFixit is wrapping up its iPhone X teardown work, the last thing on its list was to share some cool internal wallpapers.

AirPods

Some of the unique aspects of the iPhone X internal layout include an L shaped, two-cell battery, what iFixit calls an “unprecedented degree of miniaturization” for the main logic board, the new TrueDepth camera system, and the updated rear facing camera module.

The fun new wallpapers that iFixit has shared today make it seem like you are staring right inside your iPhone X, particularly thanks to the new bezel-less OLED display. This year, iFixit has also added an X-ray vision version which looks really rad!

With these sweet wallpapers, you can basically pretend you’re looking straight through the screen and into the heart of your phone—like you have X-ray vision. And speaking of X-rays—this year, we’ve two internals options for you: a gorgeous, high-resolution image and an X-ray image of your iPhone X insides. By the way, the edge-to-edge display makes this set of wallpapers especially slick.

iFixit says these will work as both Still and Perspective wallpapers, and gives a couple tips.

For best results, navigate to this blog post on your phone. Find the image you want as your wallpaper and click on the photo for the full resolution. Then, save the image onto your phone. You can set the wallpaper from “Wallpapers” in your phone’s Settings—“Choose a New Wallpaper” lists your recent photos, including downloads.

Download these new wallpapers for free from iFixit here. iFixit also plans on releasing internal wallpapers for the iPhone 8/8 Plus soon. You can also find options for previous iPhones here.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: