PSA: Apple is currently sold out of refurbished iPhones, but better deals still exist elsewhere

Last year, Apple started selling refurbished iPhone models through its online store for the first time. This offered customers the chance to get an unlocked device at a slightly lower price point than normal.

A year to the day later, Apple is seemingly sold out of refurbished iPhones, but they’re still readily available elsewhere at even better prices…

Spigen TEKA RA200 Airpods Earhooks Cover

Apple was selling the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus through its refurbished store. It seems likely that the company will next start selling the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, but it’s unclear when that may happen. Apple refurbished stock changes regularly, so it could also just be that this is a temporary situation.

Nevertheless, you can still get refurbished iPhone models through a variety of other sellers. Here are some of deals currently available, note that supply varies wildly with refurb models so these deals may be temporary. All are carrier unlocked and ready to use unless otherwise noted.

One important thing to keep in mind here is that you won’t get a warranty when buying through these sellers, as opposed to Apple’s stellar warranty offers. If that’s a

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

As always, stay tuned to 9to5Toys for the latest iPhone deals – especially as we head into the holiday shopping season. Keep with their incredible dissection of the latest and greatest Black Friday deals right here.

Thanks, George!

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: