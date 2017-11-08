Tweetbot for iOS and macOS update brings support for 280 characters

Popular iOS Twitter client, Tweetbot, has received an update today that adds the new 280 character limit that is rolling out to all users.

Tweetbot — naturally — shared the news in a tweet today about the latest available version of its iOS app that supports the 280 character limit. In fact, the ability to use all 280 characters is the only change as a part of version 4.7.9 of Tweetbot for iOS.

Tweetbot also confirmed that there’s no support in the app yet for polls, as Twitter has yet to release a public API for developers to implement the feature. Tweetbot 4.7.9 requires iOS 10.3 or later. Tweetbot for Mac has also been updated today.

Now that third-party developers have access to include the new character limit in their apps, we’ll likely see other Twitter clients offer updates soon as well.

After first testing the increased character limit of 280 for some users back in September, Twitter announced last night that it would be rolling out the feature to all users. Interesting enough, the company found that only 5% of tweets used more than 140 characters. Other key points in the decision to make the change permanent for all included ease of use and user engagement.

Tweetbot is a universal iOS and Apple Watch app available for $4.99 from the App Store.

