9to5Toys Lunch Break: Apple Watch Bands/Cases from $4, Magic Keyboard $79, PDF Pen for Mac $31, more

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Outfit your Apple Watch with a new sport band or case from $4 at Amazon

Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard is just $79 right now (Reg. $100)

PDFpen 9 Is the Easy Way to Edit, Merge and Mark Up Your PDFs on Mac for $31

Apple’s top-end 15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar 512GB now $449 off

Best Buy takes up to $249 off select MacBook Pro models starting at $1,150

Score Apple’s latest 128GB MacBook Air for just $780 shipped (Save $219)

Apple’s iPad mini 4 hits Black Friday price early at $275 (Reg. $399)

Best Buy’s early Black Friday sale takes $249 off iPad Pro starting at $525 shipped

Best Buy offers Apple Watch deals for under $200 in its early Black Friday deals

Macy’s Black Friday 2017 ad: Apple Watch deals, home goods, Dyson, more

eBay’s Black November 2017 sale leaks w/ iTunes gift cards, Android deals, Dyson, more

Home Depot Black Friday 2017 ad: Google Home, Nest, Echo Show, more

The colorful Blyss iOS puzzler drops to just $1 on the App Store (Reg. $3)

Xbox One X Project Scorpio Unboxing: First impressions w/ Microsoft’s new 4K console [Video]

MORE NEW DEALS:

Get the DJI Phantom 4 Drone w/ $50 Gift Card + Extra Battery for $849 ($1,100 value)

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

The CC Aurora is a small portable projector with big features and a long lasting battery

The new iRig HD 2 condenser mic for Mac/iOS is now available for purchase