Totallee offers the most minimalistic collection of super thin iPhone X cases

If you are looking for a sleek and slender case to wrap your new iPhone X in, look no further than totallee. Totallee has been making super thin iPhone cases since 2013 and now offers a collection of ultra minimalistic cases for the newly released iPhone X. Totallee has made a name for itself in recent years by offering bulk-free cases at fair prices and by doing something a lot of the competition isn’t: offering branding-free products without the company’s logo all over the case.

Totallee has created new cases that are designed to precisely fit the iPhone X and work with wireless charging. All of totallee’s cases are backed by a comprehensive 2-year warranty and ship within 1 business day.

Metallic Collection (Newly Released)

Shop Metallic Collection iPhone X cases – Silver | Gold | Rose Gold

Totallee’s most recent collection is made up of three metal-inspired colors: gold, silver and rose gold. You can now have a gold or rose gold iPhone X by wrapping it in one of these cases. The metallic collection features a fully opaque, semi-glossy finish that perfectly complements the iPhone X.

One week into the release, these understated colors have already become one of totallee’s most popular models. The branding-free design helps create a look that is both seamless and timeless.

Special Edition

Shop Special Edition cases for iPhone X – Coral Blue | Pitch Black | Jet Red

Totallee offers three limited edition cases. The pitch black color is fully opaque and let’s you completely black out your iPhone. This is one of the stealthiest cases we’ve ever seen. The jet red case let’s you rock that product red look on the new iPhone X. If you’re looking for a case that will draw a lot of attention, your best bet is their shiny, almost iridescent coral blue case. Totallee donates 10% of sales from both the jet red and coral blue case to charity. These are great option if you want your iPhone X to look good while doing good at the same time.

Regular Edition

The regular edition is totallee’s classic lineup of ultra thin cases, which they have been offering for every iPhone since the iPhone 4. These are the perfect cases for people that do not like cases but are looking for some extra grip or anyone considering adding a case to protect the iPhone X’s somewhat slippery glass back. At only 0.02” these are some of the thinnest cases on the market. The frosted white is one of their most popular cases as is as close to an invisible case as you can get. If you want to protect your new iPhone X while still showing it off, this is the color for you. All regular edition cases are available for $19.

Leather Edition

Shop Leather Edition iPhone X cases – Black | Mocha Brown

For everyone looking for a case that is a bit more premium, totallee has created the world’s thinnest leather case. This case features the same plastic housing as their regular cases but the genuine leather backing adds a touch of luxury and extra texture. Like all of totallee’s product’s this case offer the perfect balance between quality, design and affordability. Totallee’s leather iPhone X cases are priced at $29.

If you are looking to add protection to your new iPhone X case while still retaining its form factor and minimalistic design, give totallee a try.

Check out the full iPhone X collection here.