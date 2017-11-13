KGI: Apple adding 6.5-inch OLED and 6.1-inch LCD bezel-less iPhone to lineup in 2018

KGI Securities has released its 2018 iPhone product mix forecast, and in it reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has predicted two new iPhone form factors coming next year. Specifically, KGI expects Apple to introduce two new iPhone display sizes next year with a mix of OLED and LCD screens.

In addition to a new 5.8-inch OLED model (an updated iPhone X), KGI expects Apple to introduce a 6.5-inch OLED model (think Plus-sized iPhone X) in addition to a new 6.1-inch LCD model. All three models will feature the current full-screen design and include the TrueDepth Camera system. With upwards of 120 million units expected to ship in the second half of next year, KGI describes next year’s lineup at the real super-cycle for iPhone sales.

That’s largely because of the increased inventory availability after production issues are sorted out this year, but also because the new mid-sized model will offer newer features at a cheaper price.

Currently, the iPhone X starts at $999 and is the cheapest way to have Face ID and the new design. KGI predicts the 6.1-inch LCD will start between $649 and $749 to address the low-end to midrange markets thanks to a lower resolution display and cheaper build materials.

Apple’s current flagship lineup consists of the 4.7-inch iPhone 8, 5.5-inch iPhone 8 Plus, and 5.8-inch iPhone X. Both the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus feature the same front design and LCD screens as iPhone 6 and later.

