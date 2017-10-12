KGI: All 2018 iPhones to adopt Face ID as Apple abandons Touch ID

KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is out tonight with a new investor note. Kuo explains that, despite initially believing Apple might readopt fingerprint technology, it’s now likely that all 2018 iPhone models will move to Face ID and leave Touch ID in the past…

Kuo last month had issued a note in which he said the future of Face ID depended largely upon consumer reaction to the iPhone X. Tonight’s note, however, explains Apple is likely to go all-in on 3D sensing.

The analyst writes that 3D sensing will be a “key selling point” of all new 2018 iPhone models. While Apple currently faces manufacturing difficulties with 3D sensing, Kuo says TrueDepth cameras and Face ID will help Apple “capitalize on its clear lead in 3D sensing design and production for smartphones.”

Because of the focus on 3D sensing, Kuo predicts that all new iPhone models from here on out will abandon fingerprint recognition entirely. This move will allow Apple to tout its advantage in sensing technology and create a full-screen design unlike its competitors.

While some Chinese manufacturers may launch under-display fingerprint technology in 2018, Kuo doesn’t see it catching on due to high selling prices. Even on the Android side of things, Kuo believes that manufacturers are moving towards 3D sensing rather than in-display or rear-placed fingerprint technology.

Kuo’s report last month said that Apple was increasing its focus on 3D sensing, but noted that the company hadn’t entirely moved away from Touch ID and was still working on in-display fingerprint technology. Earlier this week, Kuo also predicted that the iPod Pro would gain Face ID next year. The analyst also recently explained that the iPhone 8 Plus is selling better than expected due in large part to iPhone X production struggles that are pushing the “super cycle” further into 2018.

It’s unclear at this point as to what sort of iPhone lineup we will see in 2018. Some reports have indicated a new, larger 6.4-inch iPhone joining the lineup, but we’re too far out to get too many concrete details.

Are you saddened by the impending death of Touch ID? Tell us down in the comments.

