What’s new in iOS 11.2 beta 3? Hands-on with changes and features [Video]

Earlier today Apple released iOS 11.2 beta 3 to developers. Unlike the previous update, which featured new wallpaper and the beta rollout of Apple Pay Cash, there aren’t as many user-facing features and changes this time around. However, there is one new change that is bound to spark conversation — the presence of a new Control Center indicator on the Lock screen.

Changes/features covered in this video

New message explaining Wi-Fi Control Center toggle

Wi-Fi toggle now white when disconnected

New message explaining Bluetooth Control Center toggle

Bluetooth toggle now white when disconnected

New Control Center Lock screen underline indicator in upper right-hand corner

There may be additional features included in iOS 11.2 beta 3, but these are the ones that we’ve identified thus far. We’ve put together a brief video to showcase the some of the new adjustments in beta 3, which you can watch below.

Video walkthrough

Do you think a Lock screen Control Center indicator is the right move, or do you think Apple should look at other methods/placement for identifying and invoking Control Center?

