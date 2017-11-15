Apple’s 2017 gift guide showcases the best iPhone, iPad, Mac, & Apple Watch accessories

As it does every year, Apple today has shared its 2017 holiday gift guide. This year’s gift guide highlights accessories for products across Apple’s lineup, including the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac…

For each of its product lineups, Apple recommends a handful of accessories. For instance, the iPhone portion of the guide showcases Apple’s first-party cases, such as the $39 Silicone Cases and the $99 iPhone X Leather Folio. AirPods are also featured here and are sure to be a popular gift this holiday season following last year’s supply issues.

For Apple Watch, Apple touts the variety of band options that are available, including its colorful fall collection, the Nike Sport Band, and Hermès options.

For the 10.5-inch iPad Pro, Apple prominently links the Apple Pencil – the $99 stylus accessory. There’s also the Smart Keyboard at $159, the Leather Sleeve at $129, and the standard $49 Smart Cover.

For the MacBook Pro, Apple recommends the Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones, the Incase Slim Sleeve, and an Apple Store gift card.

Moving away from its own products, Apple recommends a handful of other toys, accessories, and more that make “amazing gifts” this holiday season. These selections include the recently-launched Alpine White DJI Mavic Pro combo, the CliqueFie Selfie Stick, Belkin’s Qi-enabled wireless charger, and more:

These products are really just the tip of the iceberg for Apple’s 2017 holiday gift recommendations. If you head to the “More Gifts” link, you can see a slew of products ranging from Beats headphones to toys and more. Many of these gifts are available only at Apple, but some can be found on sites such as Amazon for cheaper, so be sure to do some shopping around before buying.

Apple’s full holiday webpage can be found here.

