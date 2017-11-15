DJI offers limited edition Alpine White Mavic Pro drone as Apple Store exclusive

From Drone DJ:

Right before the start of the holiday season, DJI has introduced an Alpine White Limited Edition Mavic Pro, exclusively available at Apple Stores and Apple’s website in most countries or at the DJI store starting November 16th. The Mavic Pro Alpine White will be offered as a holiday combo which includes a remote controller, two extra Intelligent Flight Batteries, two additional pairs of propellers and an aircraft sleeve, at a US retail price of $1,049. The Mavic already was our favorite drone, but I have to say that it looks very sharp in Alpine White.

Alpine White Mavic Pro – Limited Edition

It seems that the Alpine White Mavic Pro – Limited Edition is an all-white version of the regular Mavic Pro and not the Mavic Pro Platinum as it shows the regular props and not the new propellers designed to reduce noise. The controller comes in Alpine White as well which is a nice feat. The other specs seem to be unchanged.

Portable, powerful and easy-to-use Mavic Pro

Remote controller and propellers in Alpine White

Advanced stabilized camera system

A 3-axis gimbal 4K camera

An array of onboard intelligent features

FlightAutonomy system for precise navigation and obstacle avoidance

Intelligent flight controls such as ActiveTrack, TapFly, and Gesture Mode

DJI’s OcuSync video transmission system allowing a range up to 4.3 miles (7 km)

Compatible with the DJI Goggles

Up to 27 minutes of flight time

Top speeds of up to 40 mph (64.8 kph) in Sport Mode

Price and Availability

The Mavic Pro Alpine White Combo retails at US$1,049 and includes a remote controller, two extra Intelligent Flight Batteries, two additional pairs of propellers and an aircraft sleeve. The product is now available for purchase exclusively from Apple and DJI’s website. Starting November 16, 2017, it will also be available at select Apple Stores and DJI Flagship Stores.

The DJI Alpine White Mavic Pro is priced right in between the regular Mavic Pro and the Platinum edition, which offers a slightly longer and quieter flight.

Photo gallery

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: