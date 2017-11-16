Vimeo launches HDR video hosting, playable on iPhone X, iPad Pro, and Apple TV 4K

YouTube competitor Vimeo today announced that it is rolling out support for High Dynamic Range video uploads on its video hosting platform. Usually seen as the slightly more professional video site, Vimeo notes it is the first platform to support playback of HDR content on Apple’s latest devices including the iPhone X and Apple TV 4K.

This is because YouTube favors a VP9 codec that iOS and tvOS do not support, so the YouTube app on the new Apple TV 4K currently maxes out at 1080p.

Vimeo users can upload HDR video just like any other, including using the integration for Final Cut Pro X.

The service supports 10-bit color video on footage up to 8K in resolution.

In terms of Apple’s devices, iPhone X and iPad Pro will take advantage of HDR color whilst the Apple TV can also benefit from 4K resolution footage. Perhaps pressure from Vimeo will help Apple convince Google to support YouTube on Apple devices at 4K resolutions.

Vimeo is encoding its video using Apple’s preferred HEVC format, which should mean full-resolution playback through Safari as well for owners of Retina iMacs or high-resolution external displays.

Vimeo will serve separate standard dynamic range content to clients for older hardware, to optimize the content for all possible platforms.

Content creators can start uploading footage to Vimeo right now, for free. Find out more details on the Vimeo blog.