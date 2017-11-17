Tesla’s battery bank will charge your iPhone with same battery as Model S/X

For Tesla fans, the Electric vehicle/energy company just put out a iPhone/iPad powerbank “designed and inspired after Tesla’s supercharger monument at the Tesla Design Studio”.

In case you missed it last night, Tesla put on quite a show – check our sister site Electrek for all the details on the Tesla Semi and 250+mph, 0-60 in 1.9 sec, 1000km range Roadster.

It has Lightning and microUSB (boo no USB-C!) built in and interestingly it is powered by a single 18650 cell with 3350 mAh capacity – the same cells (~7000 of them) which power the company’s Model S and X vehicles.

The $45 Tesla Powerbank features:

Compact Design

Integrated USB

Integrated Apple lightning and detachable micro USB

High efficiency circuitry to deliver maximum battery capacity

Charge status indicator

Technical Specs:

Single 18650 cell with 3350 mAh capacity

Input: 1800±200mA

Output: 5V/1.5A max

Dimensions: 108 x 30.5 x 23.3mm

Also, find the Desktop Supercharger for the same price.

