9to5Toys Lunch Break: 13-inch MacBook Pro $1,090, Anker Amazon Black Friday sale, iHome HomeKit Smart Plug $40, more
Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Pick up Apple’s 2017 MacBook Pro without Touch Bar for just $1,090 shipped
Anker’s biggest sale of the year arrives at Amazon for Black Friday w/ deals from $8
Control your Christmas lights w/ iHome’s HomeKit-enabled Smart Plug for $40, more
Grab an Apple Watch Series 3 w/ up to $105 of Kohl’s Cash
Best of Black Friday 2017 – Apple: 9.7-inch iPad $249, Watch from $179, Beats, much more
Best of Black Friday 2017 – our top 10 deals for Thanksgiving week (that we know of)
Best of Black Friday 2017 – Headphones: Bose QuietComfort 25 $179, Beats from $100, more
Best of Black Friday 2017 – Home Audio: Sonos PLAYBAR $600, Samsung Sound+ $300, more
Best of Black Friday 2017 – Games: PS4 Slim + $50 GC $199, PS4 Pro $350, more
Best of Black Friday 2017 – 4K Ultra HDTVs: Sharp 50-inch Smart TV with Roku $180, more
Best of Black Friday 2017 – Smart Home: Amazon Echo $80, Philips Hue Color Starter Kit $160, more
Best of Black Friday 2017 – Amazon: Echo Dot $30, Kindle $50, Cloud Cam $100, more
Best of Black Friday 2017 – Google: Home $79, Nest Thermostat $199, Chromecast $20, more
Best of Black Friday 2017 – Streamers: Apple TV 4K + $50 GC, 4K Roku Stick+ $48, more
Best of Black Friday – Home Goods: KitchenAid Stand Mixer $180, Keurig K55 Brewer $60, more
R.B.I Baseball 17 for iOS now matching all-time low at $2 (Reg. $5)
- One of the best table tennis games on iOS is now just $1 (Reg. $3)
- MyBrushes painting and sketch Mac app drops to just $1 (Reg. $20)
- KORG’s Gadget synth/music production platform for iOS: $20 (Reg. $40)
MORE NEW DEALS:
Never this low! $20 somehow gets you an Alexa smart speaker from Anker
- Score Crucial’s 1TB 2.5-inch SSD for the lowest price this year at $238 (Reg. $290)
- The Klipsch ProMedia 2.1-Ch. Bluetooth Sound System drops to $100 (Reg. $140)
- Gift cards up to 20% off: Uber, Lowe’s Jiffy Lube, Kansas City Steaks, more
- Get a free 4-Month Apple Music Trial ($40 value)
- MVMT Watches Black Friday Sale cuts 20% off watches from $80
- Smartphone Accessories: Aukey USB Outlet with Plug-in Night Light $16, more
- This highly-rated NETGEAR 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router hits an all-time low at $191 (Reg. $280)
- PlayStation Now Subscriptions see a very rare price drop at Amazon: 1-yr for $60 (Reg. $100)
- Coach Thanksgiving Sale: 30% off handbags, wallets, briefcases & more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Transistor, Batman, Mini Ninjas, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Switch $40, Last of Us PS4 $10, more
- Amazon’s 1-Day Gold Box has 40% off popular strollers and travel accessories, from $239
- BOSTITCH 6-Gallon 150 PSI Oil-Free Compressor Kit for $99 shipped, more
- This APC 450VA UPS has 6 outlets for your router and more at $26 shipped (Reg. $50)
- Best-selling AirPrint-enabled Brother laser printers from $80 (up to 30% off)
- Today only, Games and Puzzles from Ravensburger are up to half-off from $18
- Add an Anova Sous Vide Cooker to your kitchen from $95 shipped (Reg. up to $200)
- Timbuk2 cuts 50% off duffels, backpacks & more during its Fade to Black Friday Event
- Play the adult-only Exploding Kittens: NSFW Edition for $16 Prime shipped
- NETGEAR’s Arlo Pro Security System includes 7-days of free cloud DVR: $200 (Reg. $250)
- Keep tabs on your keys, backpack & more w/ the $50 TrackR Pixel 5-pack (Reg. $75)
- Lucky Brand Black Friday starts early w/ 50% off sitewide from $8
- Master your holiday cooking w/ the $52 Instant Pot 3-Qt. Programmable Pressure Cooker
- Early Black Friday 4K TVs: Sharp 43″ Roku $300, Samsung 65″ Smart $800, more
- Jabra’s Elite True Wireless Earbuds w/ HRM now $100 off: $150 shipped
- Control your TV, smart home, more: Logitech’s Harmony Companion $100 (Reg. $140)
- Get USB charging where you need it with the Insignia Wall Outlet for $10 shipped
- LEGO Architecture sets make great holiday gifts for $32: Arc De Triomphe & London Skyline
- Costco members can grab an early Black Friday discount on Xbox One X at $485
- Get Award-Winning Online Protection with ZenMate Premium, Lifetime Subscription: $51 (Orig. $840)
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Review: ElevationDock 4 lives up to its self claimed title of ‘the best dock for iPhone’
Home decor trends that we are loving for fall 2017 from $30
Hands-on: Satechi’s Wireless Charger is one of the best-looking iPhone X compatible charging solutions [Video]
- LEGO intros Rey and Kylo Ren as the latest BrickHeadz to join its lineup
- BenQ is showing off its ‘first affordable 4K projector’ to the world
- Apogee’s new Lightning/USB MiC+ brings world-class quality to your iOS and Mac setup
- BoxLock is a new system of protecting your packages from theft at home
- NextDesk becomes XDesk, launches vintage ultra-premium executive standing workspaces
- Sephora’s Insider Sale is now live, here are our top picks
- Devialet unveils new sleek AirPlay-enabled Phantom speaker w/ 1200W of power
- Geio is the world’s first battle bot complete with futuristic design and FPS remote viewing
- Add new dishes to spruce up your holiday table before Thanksgiving
- MyLifter 2.0 is the smartest storage system to ever hit your garage
- Hitman Game of the Year Edition w/ all six episodes is out now for Mac [Video]
- Top advent calendars for 2017: Sephora, Harry Potter, LEGO, & more
- Polatap has to be the most portable Bluetooth audio and battery travel kit around