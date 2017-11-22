Best Apple Black Friday Deals: 9.7-inch iPad $249, $250 off MacBooks, iTunes gift cards, more

Black Friday is upon us, and despite the name, we’re expecting the deals to starting flying tonight at 12:01am. The team at 9to5Toys have been working around the clock compiling and sorting through all of this week’s best price drops.

For Black Friday 2017, this hub will serve as our main landing page for all of the hottest Apple deals.

Like years before, most of the best Apple deals will be coming through third-party retailers. Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, eBay, Walmart, and Target will all be offering notable discounts.

We’ve divided up each of Apple’s product categories below so you can dive right into the deals. Each link currently goes to the product directly where the prices will eventually be shown when the deals are live.

iPad |

We know that there will be multiple iPad discounts this Black Friday. The full-size 9.7-inch model will be marked down to $249, while iPad mini 4 will also get a price drop. If you’re after any of Apple’s tablets, you shouldn’t have any trouble.

Mac |

Like previous years, Best Buy is going to be your destination for the best Mac deals this Black Friday. You can see upwards of $250 off the regular price. We’re also expecting eBay and B&H to roll out discounts as the week goes on, as well.

Apple Watch |

One of the hottest Apple Watch discounts is already available. Series 1 is marked down to $179 at Macy’s, which is one of the best prices that we’ve ever seen. Unfortunately this time around, it will be difficult to find many deals on the latest models. Earlier this week we saw a hefty Kohl’s Cash offer on Series 3, but that deal sold out quickly. Look for it to come back in-stock on Friday.

iPhone |

Given that Apple gave its iPhone lineup a hearty refresh in the fall, we were hopeful that the discounts would roll in this year. Thankfully, that’s the case. Walmart, Target, and Best Buy will all be offering gift cards with purchase which is going to be the strongest offer of the year.

Apple TV, Beats, iTunes, Accessories, more |

Unfortunately, we’re not expecting many Apple TV deals this year. We know that Meijer will offer a $50 shopping coupon with Apple TV 4K purchases, but otherwise there isn’t much to offer here. Hopefully someone will surprise with an offer as the week goes on.

Black Friday is the time of year for Apple accessory deals. Like years past, this trend will continue in 2017. You can expect hefty discounts on headphones, iTunes gift cards and more throughout the week.

