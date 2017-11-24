9to5Rewards: Black Friday w/ 30% off Caseology cases & iPhone X Giveaway

If you’re shopping this Black Friday, and are in need of some new protection for your iPhone 8, 8+, or X, take advantage of 30% off Caseology cases with exclusive promo code “9TO5MACX“ before Nov. 30 to get a great deal on a new case. And in case you haven’t already, remember to enter our biggest giveaway to date below for your chance to win an iPhone X:

We’ll be choosing one lucky entrant to receive a 64gb iPhone X in Silver, along with a complimentary case bundle courtesy of Caseology and 9to5Mac in just under two weeks. Head below for a chance to win and to stock up on 30% off Caseology cases.

Get 30% off Caseology’s collection of iPhone X, iPhone 8, & iPhone 8 Plus cases with promo code “9TO5MACX” (Expires 11/30) and get free shipping with orders of $35 or more on Amazon. With cases in the range of $11-15, it makes dollars and sense to stock up.

Your chance to win the iPhone X on 9to5 ends December 3rd, so make sure to let your friends and family know before then by retweeting and sharing.

HOW TO ENTER?

For your chance to take home an iPhone X and Caseology case bundle, enter your name and email below (one submission per email address) and be sure to share our giveaway on Twitter or Facebook, & follow the company on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram for the latest updates. We’ll announce the winner here on Dec. 4

*Only one entry per person.