Best Black Friday iOS & Mac App Deals: Monument Valley 2, Pixelmator, Parallels, more

As always around this time of the year, we are seeing a massive list of top-tier iOS and Mac apps with deep price drops. Black Friday and Cyber Monday bring some of the most notable deals of the year on the widest selections of games and apps on Apple’s digital marketplaces. Head below for this year’s best…

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

While you may have noticed most of these already go live on 9to5Toys in the last week or so as part of our Black Friday 2017 coverage, we have now rounded-up just the best-of-the-best into one place for your convenience. We’ll also be updating this list as more notable titles go on sale over the weekend and into next week.

Remember, this time of year is great for picking up MFi controllers and other gaming accessories, as well as consoles and more. In fact, we have an exclusive deal running on the SteelSeries Nimbus Controller at just $26, which is great for playing games on your iOS devices, Apple TV and Mac. And now on to the games/apps…

iOS Apps:

iPhone/Watch: Fantastical 2 for iPhone: $3 (Reg. $5)

iPad: Fantastical 2 for iPad: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Printer Pro: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Calendars 5 by Readdle: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Scanner Pro: $3 (Reg. $4+)

iOS Universal: PDF Expert by Readdle: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: PDF Converter by Readdle: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: AudioTools: $9 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Jump Desktop (RDP, VNC, Fluid): $7 (Reg. $15)

iPhone/Watch: WeatherPro: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Cloud Outliner Pro: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Screens VNC: $15 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: KORG Gadget: $20 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: KORG Module: $20 (Reg. $40)

iPad: KORG iELECTRIBE for iPad: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: iELECTRIBE Gorillaz Edition: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: KORG iMS-20: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: ARP ODYSSEi: $15 (Reg. $30)

iPad: KORG iKaossilator: $10 (Reg. $20)

iPad: KORG iM1: $5 (Reg. $10)

iPad: KORG iPolysix for iPad: $15 (Reg. $30)

iPad: Cubasis 2 – Mobile Music Creation System: $25 (Reg. $50)

iPad: Turnado: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Audulus 3: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: iMini Synthesizer: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: AudioTools: $9 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Xynthesizr: 32-step matrix sequencer/synthesizer: $4 (Reg. $7)

iPad: Arpeggionome Pro | matrix arpeggiator: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Elastic Drums: $4 (Reg. $9)

iPad: Sunrizer synth: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Games:

iOS Universal: Monument Valley 2: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Transistor: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Bastion: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Alto’s Adventure: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Street Fighter IV CE: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal/TV: Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Classic: FREE (Reg. $3)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Origins: $1 (Reg. $3)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Origins HD: $1 (Reg. $5)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Frontiers: $1 (Reg. $2)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Frontiers HD: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Iron Marines: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dust: An Elysian Tail: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Hitman GO: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Lara Croft GO: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Deus Ex GO: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Deus Ex: The Fall: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Prune: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Severed: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Infinity Blade: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Infinity Blade II: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Infinity Blade III: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Mini Metro: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: R.B.I. Baseball 17: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Shadowmatic: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Noodles!: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: FRAMED 2: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Thomas Was Alone: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: I am Bread: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Demon’s Rise: $1 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: F1 2016: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Table Tennis Touch: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac Apps:

Mac: Pixelmator: $15 (Reg. $30)

Mac: Fantastical 2: $40 (Reg. $50)

Mac: 2Do: $25 (Reg. $50)

Mac: Parallels: from $40 (20% off)

Mac: PDF Expert – Edit and Sign PDF: $40 (Reg. $60)

Mac: Cloud Outliner 2 Pro: Outline your Ideas & Plans: $4 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Paste 2: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Little Snitch 4: from $22.50 (Reg. $45)

Mac: Flexiglass: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: PDF Squeezer: $4 (Reg. $6)

Mac: Jump Desktop (RDP, VNC, Fluid): $15 (Reg. $30)

Mac: Screens 4: $22 (Reg. $30)

Mac Games:

Mac: Transistor: $5 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Machinarium: $3 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Batman: Arkham Asylum: $10 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Mini Ninjas: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath: $2 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition: $10 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Call of Duty: Black Ops: $20 (Reg. $40)

Mac: The Sims 2: Super Collection: $15 (Reg. $30)

Mac: SimCity: Complete Edition: $10 (Reg. $30)

Mac: SimCity 4 Deluxe Edition: $5 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Civilization V: Campaign Edition: $10 (Reg. $30)

Mac: Civilization VI: $30 (Reg. $60)

Mac: RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Platinum: $5 (Reg. $15)

Mac: LEGO Star Wars Saga: $10 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Tomb Raider: $10 (Reg. $20)

Mac: XCOM Enemy Unknown – Elite Edition: $15 (Reg. $35)

Mac: Mafia II: Director’s Cut: $10 (Reg. $30)