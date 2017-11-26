9to5Toys Lunch Break: MacBook Air/Pro up to $250 off, 12.9-inch iPad from $700, Amazon iPhone accessory sale, more
Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Early Cyber Monday MacBook Air/Pro deals take up to $250 off at Best Buy & eBay
Best Buy kicks off Cyber Monday w/ up to $150 off 12.9-inch iPad Pro
Amazon iPhone Accessories Sale: iOttie car mount $13, Qi charger/dock $48, much more
Anker’s Cyber Monday sale arrives w/ deals from $10 at Amazon
Amazon’s Logitech Black Friday sale has our favorite keyboards, speakers, more from $12.50
Amazon now offering 15% off $100 iTunes Gift Cards for Black Friday
Best iOS & Mac App Deals Black Friday Edition: Galaxy Trucker, Geekbench 4, more
MORE NEW DEALS:
Nike’s Cyber Monday sale takes an extra 25% off Tech Fleece, Jordan, Dri-FIT, more
- GNC health/nutrition from $10 on Amazon: Total Lean $22, Protein Shakes $25, more
- Save on Gillette and Venus Products: Men’s Blade Refills 8 count for $27, more
- Share Screenshots with Your Colleagues in Seconds: CloudApp Lifetime Sub $18
- Save $70 on Parrot AR.Drone 2.0 Elite Quadricopter – Now $130 at eBay
- Reach new heights with the Skywalker 12-Feet Jump N’ Dunk Trampoline for $183 shipped
- Greenworks 40V Cordless Lawn Mower hits Amazon low at $190 + many more
- Save on RC drones today only at Amazon: Tenergy Quadcopter for $28, more
- T-fal cookware gets big Cyber Monday price drops at Amazon, starting from $17
- DBPOWER 1500 Lumens Mini Projector w/ dual USB, SDCard, HDMI input: $70 (Reg. $100)
- Grab a new jacket in Amazon’s Gold Box today: Columbia, Tommy Hilfiger, more from $11
- Exploding Kittens Card Game drops down to $15 at Amazon for today only + more
- PlayStation 4 Pro + Destiny 2 drops to $350 shipped in early Cyber Monday sale
- Cyber Week deals at Amazon include luggage sets from $50
- Amazon 1-Day adidas sale w/ up to 50% off apparel, footwear and more from $5
- Take home the Logitech K400 Wireless Touch Keyboard for just $16
- Zoolz Cloud Storage: Lifetime 2TB Backup is now just $28
- Grab a 100W 12V Solar panel for hobbies, cabins, boats or RVs: $90 shipped