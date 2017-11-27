Apple’s new iPhone X ads highlight Face ID in the dark, Animoji karaoke, and more

As we enter the busy holiday shopping season, Apple today has shared four new advertisements for the iPhone X on its YouTube channel. These new videos highlight several Face ID features, such as Animoji…

Spigen TEKA RA200 Airpods Earhooks Cover

Apple seems to be aiming to dispel some common worries about Face ID with these new videos. For instance, one of the videos focuses on using Face ID in the dark, showing how the feature works in the light with “no problem” thanks to the TrueDepth camera sensor and more.

Meanwhile, Apple also demonstrates how Face ID adapts as your face evolves – whether it be due to new glasses, makeup, or hairstyle:

iPhone X recognizes you, even when you change your look.

Another video touts Face ID as the “most unforgettable magical password ever created.” Here, Apple showcases how Face ID works with Apple Pay and says that it’s “amazing what your face can do.”

Last but not least, Apple’s fourth new video today plays on the viral sensation that is Animoji karaoke. Following the iPhone X’s release earlier this month, we rounded up some of the best Animoji karaoke creations, but Apple is taking matters into its own hands with this video.

These new ads come a week after Apple released its annual holiday video. This year, it focused heavily on AirPods and iPhone X. Apple also continues to advertise the iPad Pro as a PC replacement.

What do you think of Apple’s latest iPhone X advertisements? Will they help convince people that Face ID is the future? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments.