Animoji overdubs are out of control and utterly brilliant [NSFW]

Since the launch of the iPhone X on Friday, there have been an abundance of overdubs using one of Apple’s newest features, Animoji. With the facial mapping software that Apple has included in the new iMessage app, people are finding hilarious and creative ways to insert these Animoji into everything from music to movies.

When Apple announced Animoji at its September event, some people were skeptical. Now, after three days with this new technology, a new breed of creatives are crawling out of the woodwork (or at least making themselves more apparent).

With the #animojikaraoke on twitter there have been hundreds of videos popping up of people overdubbing famous songs and movie quotes with various Animoji. Some are better than others, but some are next level. There is even an entire account dedicated to collecting all of these videos in one place. This particular video, a dub of TNT by ACDC, had me in stitches for the length of the video and then some.

Other people have been dubbing and editing Animoji over movies. Some of the quotes dubbed in this video are not suitable for work, so be careful about watching this one on the clock.

I have spent the last few days in amazement at the creativity and editing skills of some of the folks making these videos. However, some twitter users are not as enthused.

How I feel about #AnimojiKaraoke after 1 day… pic.twitter.com/4lRtF5V8GD — Bryce Seifert (@bryceseifert) November 5, 2017

