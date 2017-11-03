iPhone X launch day Apple Store queues drastically different from iPhone 8

On September 15th our very own Seth Weintraub was in Milwaukee for the iPhone 8 launch, and the scene was underwhelming. However, the crowd at the same store today is more in line with what iPhone X hype would suggest.

Earlier this morning we shared a look at the Apple’s 5th Avenue flagship and the long lines of eager customers, but what are smaller stores looking like today? This morning I headed down to the same location Seth was at for the iPhone 8 launch to see how the launches compared.

Apple Bayshore in Glendale, Wisconsin is a small suburban store just outside of Milwaukee. After the latest remodel of the Mayfair and the relocation of the Madison store to Hilldale, Bayshore is now the smallest Apple store in the state.

Despite its small stature, there was still a sizable crowd waiting in the cold November darkness when I pulled up today. Thankfully, I wasn’t there for a phone so I spent my time taking pictures for the following gallery.

Six weeks ago there were only 4 people in line and two of them were there for a watch. Today there were over 100 in line for reservation pickups along with those waiting for walk in availability.

Like we’re seeing across the globe, the $1,000+ price tag for Apple’s premium iPhone isn’t deterring demand and Apple’s latest guidance suggests the company will have a record breaking 2018 Q1 led by strong iPhone sales.

Happy iPhone X launch day everyone!

