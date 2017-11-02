Apple announces Q4 2017 revenue of $52.6b: 46.7m iPhones, 10.3m iPads, 5.4m Macs, next quarter guidance $84b-$87b

We’re just hours away from the launch of the iPhone X (ahhh!), but first Apple has to report how its last quarter went which includes initial iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus sales. iPhone X only became available for pre-order last Friday and won’t appear in today’s results.

In addition to the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, Apple’s fiscal year 2017 fourth quarter results also include Apple Watch Series 3 and Apple TV 4K.

So how did Apple perform last quarter with the iPhone X looming over the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus? Apple reports $52.6b in revenue and $10.7b profit from 46.7m iPhones, 10.3m iPads, and 5.4m Macs sold. Next quarter Apple forecasts revenue between $84 billion and $87 billion (that’s a lot).

FY17 Q4 results compare to the previous quarter’s $45.4 billion in revenue, $8.72 billion in profit, 41 million iPhones, 11.4 million iPads, and 4.29 million Macs. In the same quarter a year ago, Apple reported $46.9 billion in revenue, $9 billion in profit, 45.51 millions iPhones sold, 9.28 million iPads sold, and 4.89 million Macs sold.

Apple CEO Tim Cook talked up the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus launch while teasing out the iPhone X release:

“We’re happy to report a very strong finish to a great fiscal 2017, with record fourth quarter revenue, year-over-year growth for all our product categories, and our best quarter ever for Services,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “With fantastic new products including iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, Apple Watch Series 3, and Apple TV 4K joining our product lineup, we’re looking forward to a great holiday season, and with the launch of iPhone X getting underway right now, we couldn’t be more excited as we begin to deliver our vision for the future with this stunning device.”

Apple CFO Luca Maestri had this to say:

“Apple’s year-over-year revenue growth rate accelerated for the fourth consecutive quarter and drove EPS growth of 24 percent in the September quarter,” said Luca Maestri, Apple’s CFO. “We also generated strong operating cash flow of $15.7 billion and returned $11 billion to investors through our capital return program.”

Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results

Revenue Up 12 Percent and EPS Up 24 Percent to New September Quarter Records Services Revenue Reaches All-Time High

CUPERTINO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Apple® today announced financial results for its fiscal 2017 fourth quarter ended September 30, 2017. The Company posted quarterly revenue of $52.6 billion, an increase of 12 percent from the year-ago quarter, and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $2.07, up 24 percent. International sales accounted for 62 percent of the quarter’s revenue.

Apple is providing the following guidance for its fiscal 2018 first quarter:

• revenue between $84 billion and $87 billion • gross margin between 38 percent and 38.5 percent • operating expenses between $7.65 billion and $7.75 billion • other income/(expense) of $600 million • tax rate of 25.5 percent

Apple’s board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.63 per share of the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on November 16, 2017 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 13, 2017.

Apple will provide live streaming of its Q4 2017 financial results conference call beginning at 2:00 p.m. PDT on November 2, 2017 at www.apple.com/investor/earnings-call/. This webcast will also be available for replay for approximately two weeks thereafter.

Apple Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In millions, except number of shares which are reflected in thousands and per share amounts) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2017 September 24, 2016 September 30, 2017 September 24, 2016 Net sales $ 52,579 $ 46,852 $ 229,234 $ 215,639 Cost of sales (1) 32,648 29,039 141,048 131,376 Gross margin 19,931 17,813 88,186 84,263 Operating expenses: Research and development (1) 2,997 2,570 11,581 10,045 Selling, general and administrative (1) 3,814 3,482 15,261 14,194 Total operating expenses 6,811 6,052 26,842 24,239 Operating income 13,120 11,761 61,344 60,024 Other income/(expense), net 797 427 2,745 1,348 Income before provision for income taxes 13,917 12,188 64,089 61,372 Provision for income taxes 3,203 3,174 15,738 15,685 Net income $ 10,714 $ 9,014 $ 48,351 $ 45,687 Earnings per share: Basic $ 2.08 $ 1.68 $ 9.27 $ 8.35 Diluted $ 2.07 $ 1.67 $ 9.21 $ 8.31 Shares used in computing earnings per share: Basic 5,149,428 5,366,912 5,217,242 5,470,820 Diluted 5,183,585 5,393,333 5,251,692 5,500,281 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.63 $ 0.57 $ 2.40 $ 2.18 (1) Includes share-based compensation expense as follows: Cost of sales $ 215 $ 186 $ 877 $ 769 Research and development $ 569 $ 476 $ 2,299 $ 1,889 Selling, general and administrative $ 390 $ 368 $ 1,664 $ 1,552

Apple Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In millions, except number of shares which are reflected in thousands and par value) September 30, 2017 September 24, 2016 ASSETS: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,289 $ 20,484 Short-term marketable securities 53,892 46,671 Accounts receivable, less allowances of $58 and $53, respectively 17,874 15,754 Inventories 4,855 2,132 Vendor non-trade receivables 17,799 13,545 Other current assets 13,936 8,283 Total current assets 128,645 106,869 Long-term marketable securities 194,714 170,430 Property, plant and equipment, net 33,783 27,010 Goodwill 5,717 5,414 Acquired intangible assets, net 2,298 3,206 Other non-current assets 10,162 8,757 Total assets $ 375,319 $ 321,686 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 49,049 $ 37,294 Accrued expenses 25,744 22,027 Deferred revenue 7,548 8,080 Commercial paper 11,977 8,105 Current portion of long-term debt 6,496 3,500 Total current liabilities 100,814 79,006 Deferred revenue, non-current 2,836 2,930 Long-term debt 97,207 75,427 Other non-current liabilities 40,415 36,074 Total liabilities 241,272 193,437 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Common stock and additional paid-in capital, $0.00001 par value: 12,600,000 shares authorized; 5,126,201 and 5,336,166 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 35,867 31,251 Retained earnings 98,330 96,364 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (150 ) 634 Total shareholders’ equity 134,047 128,249 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 375,319 $ 321,686

Apple Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In millions) Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2017 September 24, 2016 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period $ 20,484 $ 21,120 Operating activities: Net income 48,351 45,687 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash generated by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 10,157 10,505 Share-based compensation expense 4,840 4,210 Deferred income tax expense 5,966 4,938 Other (166 ) 486 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (2,093 ) 527 Inventories (2,723 ) 217 Vendor non-trade receivables (4,254 ) (51 ) Other current and non-current assets (5,318 ) 1,055 Accounts payable 9,618 1,837 Deferred revenue (626 ) (1,554 ) Other current and non-current liabilities (154 ) (2,033 ) Cash generated by operating activities 63,598 65,824 Investing activities: Purchases of marketable securities (159,486 ) (142,428 ) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 31,775 21,258 Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 94,564 90,536 Payments made in connection with business acquisitions, net (329 ) (297 ) Payments for acquisition of property, plant and equipment (12,451 ) (12,734 ) Payments for acquisition of intangible assets (344 ) (814 ) Payments for strategic investments, net (395 ) (1,388 ) Other 220 (110 ) Cash used in investing activities (46,446 ) (45,977 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 555 495 Excess tax benefits from equity awards 627 407 Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (1,874 ) (1,570 ) Payments for dividends and dividend equivalents (12,769 ) (12,150 ) Repurchases of common stock (32,900 ) (29,722 ) Proceeds from issuance of term debt, net 28,662 24,954 Repayments of term debt (3,500 ) (2,500 ) Change in commercial paper, net 3,852 (397 ) Cash used in financing activities (17,347 ) (20,483 ) Increase/(Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (195 ) (636 ) Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period $ 20,289 $ 20,484 Supplemental cash flow disclosure: Cash paid for income taxes, net $ 11,591 $ 10,444 Cash paid for interest $ 2,092 $ 1,316

Apple Inc. Q4 2017 Unaudited Summary Data (Units in thousands, Revenue in millions) Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2016 Sequential Change Year/Year Change Operating Segments Revenue Revenue Revenue Revenue Revenue Americas $23,099 $20,376 $20,229 13% 14% Europe 13,009 10,675 10,842 22% 20% Greater China 9,801 8,004 8,785 22% 12% Japan 3,858 3,624 4,324 6% – 11% Rest of Asia Pacific 2,812 2,729 2,672 3% 5% Total Apple $52,579 $45,408 $46,852 16% 12% Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2016 Sequential Change Year/Year Change Product Summary Units Revenue Units Revenue Units Revenue Units Revenue Units Revenue iPhone (1) 46,677 $28,846 41,026 $24,846 45,513 $28,160 14% 16% 3% 2% iPad (1) 10,326 4,831 11,424 4,969 9,267 4,255 – 10% – 3% 11% 14% Mac (1) 5,386 7,170 4,292 5,592 4,886 5,739 25% 28% 10% 25% Services (2) 8,501 7,266 6,325 17% 34% Other Products (1)(3) 3,231 2,735 2,373 18% 36% Total Apple $52,579 $45,408 $46,852 16% 12%