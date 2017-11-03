Check out the iPhone X action at Apple’s flagship 5th Avenue store [Gallery]

With the iPhone X going on sale at Apple Stores around the world, 9to5Mac publisher Seth Weintraub went along to the flagship store on New York’s 5th Avenue to check out the queues, take a look inside the store, and conduct an interview with an Apple analyst while he was at it …

Although queuing at stores on launch day is usually an optimistic approach to picking up a new iPhone unless you get there days early, there are signs that it may work out better this year even given the constrained supplies of the iPhone X.

We’ve seen shipping improve to 3-4 weeks after many reported reduced waits for their own deliveries, and there have been reports this morning that stores have more availability for walk-in customers than you might expect (though not everywhere).

Queues at the 5th Ave store were long, as you’d expect from New York’s most iconic store, but stock levels looked decent.

Check out the photos below, and do share any of your own from your local store.

