First iPhone X pre-orders arrive as sales begin at Apple Stores around the globe [Gallery]

At long last, the clock is slowly starting to turn to November 3rd around the world. That means the iPhone X is officially available to purchase at Apple Stores, while the first batch of pre-orders has also started to arrive on customer doorsteps…

Eager iPhone X users have taken to Twitter and Instagram to share pictures of their new device. Images also show customers departing Apple Stores with the device in hand.

The images offer a clear look at both the Silver and Space Gray iPhone X models. Most early reviews gravitated towards the Silver model, so it’s nice to finally get some real-world looks at the Space Gray. While I was worried I might regret my Space Gray purchase, these images prove to me that I made the right call.

It’s unclear how much stock Apple Stores have of the new iPhone X at this point. The company had previously confirmed the in-store availability, but didn’t offer details on supply. It instead encouraged customers who wanted to buy the iPhone X to “arrive early,” which many seem to have done.

iPhone X is here! A big thank-you to all our customers in Sydney, and everyone turning out around the world Friday! 👏 pic.twitter.com/5NKXUnePLu — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) November 2, 2017

Earlier today, Apple officially marked the first round of iPhone X orders as shipped – even though the devices actually shipped last weekend for many customers. Shipment estimates have also continued to improve for some customers who were originally seeing delivery dates later this month.

Check out a handful of iPhone X images down below and let us know when your device arrives, or if you’re successful at a retail store, in the comments. My iPhone X – Space Gray, 256GB if you were wondering – should arrive tomorrow morning.

@apollozac first iPhone X sold in New Zealand pic.twitter.com/4reK2UtgIt — James Griffin (@jgriffinz) November 2, 2017

Omg it’s happened iPhone X dayyyyy #iPhoneX pic.twitter.com/GxwuJhVC6X — look at all those 🐔 (@vegceduna) November 2, 2017

Уже присмотрелись к десяточке ? 😼#iphonex A post shared by LibraShop (@libra_beoriginal) on Nov 2, 2017 at 3:25pm PDT

Bigger than expected queue outside the #AppleStore this morning #iPhoneX A post shared by Jason Cox (@k1w1_kid) on Nov 2, 2017 at 3:22pm PDT

Received this in the morning~ Best way to start a Friday #IphoneX A post shared by Shing Wong (@shingalingy) on Nov 2, 2017 at 3:20pm PDT

Siêu phẩm trên tay #iphoneX #apple A post shared by Thái Dương (@kai._.nguyen) on Nov 2, 2017 at 3:20pm PDT

Yesssssssssssss 📱 #iphonex #gotone #techie #hadtolineup #tooscaredtotakeitoutofthebox A post shared by Shelby (@rickety_shelby) on Nov 2, 2017 at 3:19pm PDT

