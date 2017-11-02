First iPhone X pre-orders arrive as sales begin at Apple Stores around the globe [Gallery]

At long last, the clock is slowly starting to turn to November 3rd around the world. That means the iPhone X is officially available to purchase at Apple Stores, while the first batch of pre-orders has also started to arrive on customer doorsteps…
Spigen TEKA RA200 Airpods Earhooks Cover
Eager iPhone X users have taken to Twitter and Instagram to share pictures of their new device. Images also show customers departing Apple Stores with the device in hand.
The images offer a clear look at both the Silver and Space Gray iPhone X models. Most early reviews gravitated towards the Silver model, so it’s nice to finally get some real-world looks at the Space Gray. While I was worried I might regret my Space Gray purchase, these images prove to me that I made the right call.
It’s unclear how much stock Apple Stores have of the new iPhone X at this point. The company had previously confirmed the in-store availability, but didn’t offer details on supply. It instead encouraged customers who wanted to buy the iPhone X to “arrive early,” which many seem to have done.
Earlier today, Apple officially marked the first round of iPhone X orders as shipped – even though the devices actually shipped last weekend for many customers. Shipment estimates have also continued to improve for some customers who were originally seeing delivery dates later this month.
Check out a handful of iPhone X images down below and let us know when your device arrives, or if you’re successful at a retail store, in the comments. My iPhone X – Space Gray, 256GB if you were wondering – should arrive tomorrow morning.
iPhone X day. 😂🏋️♀️ #iphonex #apple #startup #startuplife #startups #founders #founderfitness #entrepreneur #entrepreneurlife #entrepreneurship #hustle #startupmyths #dowhatyoulove #lean #leanstartup #instaquote #bookstagram #author #funding #authorsofinstagram #vc #venturecapital #startupaus #technology #tech #unicorntears #sydney #melbourne #australia
Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: